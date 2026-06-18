Daniel Cormier breaks silence after alleged Eric Trump DMs posted from his account, ‘Whoever did this…’

Daniel Cormier found himself at the center of controversy in the MMA world on Sunday.

Daniel Cormier found himself at the center of controversy in the MMA world on Sunday.(Daniel Cormier/X)

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It happened after a post from his account shared alleged screenshots of a conversation with Eric Trump, in which the former president’s son was seemingly seen questioning the possibility of fixed fights at a UFC White House event.

The post was later deleted, with both Cormier and Trump denying that any such exchange ever occurred.

Now, Cormier appears to have grown frustrated with ongoing questions about the alleged social media post from his account and has finally addressed and clarified the situation to set the record straight.

Cormier unaware of post until arrival

Cormier said he only became aware of it after arriving at the White House, when he was informed by the UFC social media team.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have no idea how long it was up, I have no idea how long it had been taken down. Whoever did this, whoever hacked my Twitter, they posted, took it down, because they think that people are going to believe stuff like that. At the end of the day, I would never do anything like that,” the 47-year-old said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have no idea how long it was up, I have no idea how long it had been taken down. Whoever did this, whoever hacked my Twitter, they posted, took it down, because they think that people are going to believe stuff like that. At the end of the day, I would never do anything like that,” the 47-year-old said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “I would never engage in those conversations. I would never go to Twitter and post that after engaging in those conversations. I just wouldn't do that. That's not what I do." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I would never engage in those conversations. I would never go to Twitter and post that after engaging in those conversations. I just wouldn't do that. That's not what I do." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cormier said additional messages were also shared from his account without his authorship, though he accepted responsibility for one reply amid the backlash, writing, “Are people really this dumb?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cormier said additional messages were also shared from his account without his authorship, though he accepted responsibility for one reply amid the backlash, writing, “Are people really this dumb?” {{/usCountry}}

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He mentioned that the message was posted even as his account had allegedly been compromised.

Cormier’s defense

Cormier said that sharing alleged Trump direct messages “wouldn’t make sense logically” while he was traveling to the White House, where the Donald Trump family was expected to attend UFC Freedom 250.

He added that the incident has caused issues, not with the UFC itself, but with his sponsors.

“I'm telling everyone it's just not true, and people just don't seem to want to believe it. ... I understand the trolling and all that – I get it, people do it all the time, but it's like, I'm telling you straight up, it isn't true. That man did not come up to me and ask me any of that type of stuff. I don't think he's stupid enough to do that,” Cormier said.

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He also presented a technical argument that he and Eric Trump do not follow each other on X, meaning that would prevent any direct messages between them, though platform settings can allow messages from non-followers if enabled.

Ultimately, Cormier has grown frustrated with repeated questions about the viral post and firmly denies any involvement in its creation or sharing.

“All you news outlets, leave me the f*ck alone," he iterated. "There was nothing to it. My Twitter got hacked. Someone got into my sh*t, and started posting stuff.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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