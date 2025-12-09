Daniel Jones injury news: Colts tap Hall of Fame hopeful; positive Riley Leonard update

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) stands on the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Daniel Jones injury update: The Indianapolis Colts on Monday said that their injured quarterback will undergo surgery Daniel Jones injury update: The Indianapolis Colts on Monday said that their injured quarterback will undergo surgery after tearing his Achilles tendon vs the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old has been ruled out of the 2025 season.

Jones was injured in the first half of Sunday's 36-19 loss in Jacksonville. He crumpled to the ground, reaching toward his calf despite not being hit on the play. The quarterback then slammed his helmet into the ground before limping off the field. With Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, the Colts were forced to play rookie Riley Leonard.

“He'll have surgery within the week," coach Steichen said, referring to Jones. “Obviously, just really feel for him, just an unfortunate situation. The work he puts in, the grind, a team captain for us. One of the toughest guys I've ever been around. Just praying for a speedy recovery for him.”

Now, the Colts are left without a backup for Leonard. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, they are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility on Tuesday.

However, that doesn't mean that Riley Leonard's chance has been shut down. “This is real. Daniel Jones’ season is over, Riley Leonard will start, but Rivers may be an option,” Garafolo posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

After replacing Jones on Sunday, Leonard went 18 of 29 for 145 yards and one interception. He was nursing a knee injury, but is expected to play this week.

“He came in with a knee (injury) this morning so we’re working through that right now. That's what I've got right now,” Steichen said before addressing Leonard's playing status. “Hopefully, that’s the hope. We'll see how it goes.”

If Leonard can't play, veteran Brett Rypien could be next in line even though he was signed to the practice squad in mid-October but is not yet on the active roster.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)