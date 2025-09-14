DaRon Bland injury update: When will Cowboys star return after missing Giants Week 2 game

The Dallas Cowboys were forced to rule out cornerback DaRon Bland due to a foot injury. As per the latest reports, he did not participate in practice and won’t be participating in Sunday’s (September 14) game against the New York Giants. Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland been ruled out of the team’s second game due to an injury to his foot.(AP)

DaRon Bland ruled out

After being sidelined until Week 12 of training season due to an injury on his left foot, Bland has now been ruled out of the team’s second game due to an injury to his other foot. "I'm not going to put a timetable on it, I think he'll get back as soon as he can, but we will be without him this week," head coach Schottenheimer said on Friday, as per the team’s official website, regarding Bland’s injury and return.

"We don't think that that's what it's going to require. I'd say no decision is ever final, but we don't think it's going to be something that significant,” he added. “We've got some different packages that we're going to use. We'll use the safety down there some, we can play a little more base defense, but also you're going to see Reddy Stewart play a lot of football.”

Injury update

“I really do think we’ll be fine. I think we will be on the short end of the timeline, and it should hopefully just be a couple of games,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Bland could probably benefit from sitting out a few games and returning back in full health rather than risking the loss of a few months’ worth of game.

Ahead of the team’s season opener, he signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension, which comes with $50 million guaranteed. This deal made him the sixth-highest-paid cornerback in the league.

The Giants will be facing the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this weekend.