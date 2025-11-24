Search
Deshaun Watson cheering for Shedeur Sanders is huge news for Browns fans; here's why

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 04:53 am IST
DeShaun Watson (L) and Shedeur Sanders. (AP)
DeShaun Watson (L) and Shedeur Sanders. (AP)

Shedeur Sanders started for Browns vs. Raiders, replacing concussed Dillon Gabriel. Injured vet Deshaun Watson also joined to mentor and cheer him.

As the Cleveland Browns played the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon in Week 12, it marked the first time that Shedeur Sanders started for the team. With Dillon Gabriel out and Mac Jones relegated to the QB 1 position, Shedeur is now the Browns' go-to guy at QB. And, a Browns veteran was behind him at the field Sunday, cheering him along.

As the Browns took the field Sunday, fans were quick to notice a familiar face on the sidelines. Veteran Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not been seen with the team this season as he recovers from an injury. But on Sunday, the QB was on the sidelines against the Raiders, cheering the team, or, more specifically, a particular player along.

Prior to the Week 12 faceoff, Deshaun Watson had told the media that he would go to the game on Sunday to support Shedeur Sanders. This is the quarterback's first trip with the team this season as he is recovering from an Achilles tendon repair.

"Deshaun Watson will make his first road trip of the season and will be on the sidelines helping Shedeur Sanders in his NFL debut start here against the Raiders, according to a league source at cleveland.com," Cabot said in an X post.

"Watson, recovering from his Achilles tendon repair, isn't just traveling to help Sanders, but he's finally healthy enough to be on the sidelines for a game."

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
