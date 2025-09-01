DeWayne Carter shares quote from Bible after season-ending Achillies injury, ‘This is all…’

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle tore his Achilles tendon and is set to miss the entire 2025-26 season, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported. Carter's injury comes as a major blow to the Bills' defense, as 2024 3rd round pick was a key feature from the Bills' previous season. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter stretches during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As the tragic news of his injury broke on social media, the 24-year-old reacted to it with a quote from the Bible. Though season-ending, Carter assured Buffalo fans he will be back.

"This is all a part of my testimony. I will be back," he wrote, quoting John 13:7.

The news of Carter's injury sparked confusion among fans as the Buffalo Bills has not practiced since August 28. Many wondered when Carter could possibly have been injured.

The confusion did not last long as Matthew Bove of ABC affiliate News 7 WKBW reported that he saw the Bills DT practice for 30 minutes on Wednesday. It is likely that the injury took place on Wednesday.

"Nah I’m fairly certain DeWayne Carter was out there at practice on Wednesday. But that was the only day this week media was allowed to be there," he wrote.

DeWayne Carter played 11 games in his 2024 rookie season, recording 14 tackles (11 solo), 5 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits, and 1 pass deflection.

Buffalo Brings Back Jordan Phillips

It was reported last week that the Buffalo Bills are bringing back veteran defensive tackle, Jordan Bills, for his fourth stint with the team. Although Phillips' return was not linked to the injury to Carter, now, many think that the decision was partly motivated by that.

Phillips has been a staunch Buffalo Bills loyalist and has never shied away from showing his love for the team. Back in 2024, when he left the Bills, he said that he would retire unless the Bills call him back.

“I told them if they call, I’ll come back, man, but I don’t think I can go anywhere else,” Phillips had said. “So whatever that means, I’m not retiring, but this is the only place that I’m going to play.”