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Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel saga takes a turn; ex-Atheltic reporter shares new career update

Dianna Russini has shared a new career update on social media, hours after resigning from The Athletic

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 10:54 pm IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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Dianna Russini has shared a new career update on social media, hours after resigning from The Athletic. This comes as The New York Times' sports section conducted an internal investigation regarding published photos of the popular NFL reporter and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Last week, PageSix shared images of the two at a resort in Sedona, Arizona, showing them hugging, holding hands and also sitting in a hot tub together. Both of them are married and have children.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel.(X/@CollegeFBPortal)

Russini, in her resignation letter to Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg, wrote that she refuses ‘to lend it further oxygen or let it define me or my career’, referring to the controversy. The 43-year-old and Vrabel have both denied any wrongdoing.

Read More: Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic: 5 things to know amid Mike Vrabel scandal, ‘This media frenzy is..’

Dianna Russini's resignation letter

Russini wrote, “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.”

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

A report linked Russini to Barstool Sports. It read: “Russini is one of the most recognizable NFL insiders in the country and now a free agent. The question is not whether someone will sign her. The question is where. The single most interesting answer on the board is Barstool Sports.”

This comes as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slammed The Athletic's decision.

“If we’re just being honest, this explanation really makes zero sense. I don’t think anybody should lose their job over alleged canoodling, but this statement makes it seem like there was definitely canoodling happening,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“An innocent canoodler would prob welcome a thorough investigation to prove their innocence and exonerate themselves, right? This screams guilty canoodler to me.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

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