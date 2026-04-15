Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic: 5 things to know amid Mike Vrabel scandal, ‘This media frenzy is..’

Veteran NFL journalist Dianna Russini has stepped down from The Athletic following the emergence of new photographs that seemingly depict her holding hands, embracing, and lounging by the pool with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona last month. Dianna Russini, an experienced NFL reporter, has resigned from The Athletic following the release of photos with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

Both Russini and Vrabel are married to others and have refuted any allegations of impropriety, asserting that the images were misinterpreted.

The photos swiftly ignited extensive speculation across the internet regarding the nature of their relationship, attracting significant scrutiny from both fans and media organizations.

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Dianna Russini resigns: 5 things to know As per reports, Russini notified the leadership of The Athletic that she intended to resign before the expiration of her current contract on June 30. In her statement, she defended her professional achievements and expressed gratitude to the publication for their initial support following the emergence of the controversy. Additionally, she condemned the escalating speculation surrounding the matter, asserting that the commentary had become detached from reality and that the ongoing focus had inflicted unnecessary personal and professional harm. Russini emphasized that her choice to depart was not an endorsement of the public narrative, but rather a determination to prevent the controversy from defining her career. While Russini has now resigned, reports suggest that Vrabel continues to operate as usual within the Patriots organization. Team executive Eliot Wolf recently stated that the head coach has stayed completely engaged in player assessments and preparations for the forthcoming NFL Draft. Dianna Russini's full resignation statement here “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” Russini stated in a letter sent Tuesday to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Russini has been a well-known NFL insider for many years, having previously collaborated with major networks before becoming part of The Athletic. Her abrupt exit signifies a notable turn in a controversy that has persistently captured sports headlines.