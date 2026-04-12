Diana Russini firing row: Athletic reporter gets intriguing NFL job offer after Mike Vrabel photo leak

Dianna Russini is reportedly the subject to an internal review launched by The Athletic after photos of the popular NFL reporter ‘holding hands with’ New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort leaked this month. The New York Times cited sources to report that its sports platform has temporarily removed Russini from reporting duties while her interactions and coverage are assessed. The review is expected to examine whether her conduct may have created a conflict of interest or the appearance of one. NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

The images, first published by the New York Post’s Page Six, captured Russini and Vrabel in close proximity- embracing, and sitting together in a hotel hot tub - prompting scrutiny over the nature of their relationship.

Dianna Russini, Vrabel respond Responding to the report, Russini told the publication: “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.” Vrabel, addressing the same outlet, said the images “show a completely innocent interaction.”

The Athletic’s executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, defended Russini publicly, stating that the photos were misleading and “lack essential context.” He added: “These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

Dianna Russini gets new job offer While it is not clear whether Russini would lose her job or not, she has already attracted job offers. Among the most immediate responses came from Jon Weiner, better known as 'Stugotz'.

“I’ll tell you this on the front end of any Dianna Russini discussion I’m going to have. If The Athletic gets rid of her, she’ll be sitting right next to me and Izzy doing the show,” he said. “I support my friends. I don’t bail on my friends, especially at their worst professional time in their history. I don’t do that, ok.”

Who is Dianna Russini? Dianna Russini is a American sports journalist known for her extensive coverage of the NFL. As of April 2026, she serves as the Senior NFL Insider for The Athletic, where she reports breaking news, provides analysis, and regularly appears across video platforms and podcasts, including the “Scoop City” podcast.

Russini joined The Athletic in August 2023 following an eight-year stint at ESPN, where she became one of the network’s most recognizable NFL reporters. Initially hired as a SportsCenter anchor in July 2015, she later expanded her role to include appearances on flagship programs such as NFL Countdown and NFL Live, establishing herself as a trusted voice in league coverage.

Before ESPN, Russini built her career through several reporting roles across regional networks. She worked as a reporter and host at NBC Connecticut (WRC-TV/WVIT) from 2011 to 2013, and earlier served as a reporter/anchor at Comcast SportsNet Northwest between 2009 and 2010. Her early journalism experience includes a role at News 12 Westchester from 2005 to 2007.

Born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in Norwood, New Jersey, Russini graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism between 2001 and 2005. During her college years, she was also a Division I soccer player, competing for four seasons—an experience that helped shape her competitive and analytical approach to sports reporting.

On the personal front, Russini is married to Kevin Goldschmidt, and the couple has two children.