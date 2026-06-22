Did Dana White fire Josh Hokit? Inside the UFC Freedom 250 controversy as CEO calls Michelle Obama comment 'disgusting'

Dana White has responded to Josh Hokit’s comment about Michelle Obama, calling it “stupid” while also defending the fighter’s right to free speech. A week after UFC Freedom 250, most of the attention has been on Hokit’s post-fight remark about the former First Lady.

Dana White calls Josh Hokit's comment about Michelle Obama "disgusting" (Action Images via Reuters)

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Hokit referred to former First Lady Michelle Obama as a man during his post-fight interview.

Was Hokit fired and why?

No, Hokit was not fired. According to Essentially Sports, White's support for free speech has previously kept several fighters from being cut from the promotion.

For example, Bryce Mitchell made antisemitic, homophobic and pro-Hitler comments on his podcast last year, and although White called it one of the “dumbest” things anyone has said, Mitchell wasn't fired.

Similarly, Nate Diaz wasn't fired outright after a controversial 2013 tweet about former UFC star Bryan Caraway and UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has also faced no serious action despite making several controversial comments on air.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Outrage erupts over dead duck in Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool following Trump's $14M renovation and chemical cleanup What was the controversy and what did Dana White say about the comment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Outrage erupts over dead duck in Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool following Trump's $14M renovation and chemical cleanup What was the controversy and what did Dana White say about the comment {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Josh Hokit extended his winning streak with a knockout of Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 but attention quickly shifted away from the fight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Josh Hokit extended his winning streak with a knockout of Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 but attention quickly shifted away from the fight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The main controversy came after his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, when Hokit made a remark about former First Lady Michelle Obama that did not sit well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main controversy came after his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, when Hokit made a remark about former First Lady Michelle Obama that did not sit well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Michelle Obama is a man," Hokit said. “Am I right, America?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Michelle Obama is a man," Hokit said. “Am I right, America?” {{/usCountry}}

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Right after the event, White had shared his reaction with TIME Magazine, saying, “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

On Saturday, White was asked again about Hokit's remark at the post-fight press conference at the Apex by reporter Oscar Willis and he called it “disgusting.”

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White said, “There's always going to be people that say things that most of us don't agree with. I mean, just the time, the place, you know? I've said many times, listen, I voted for Obama the first time, didn't vote for him the second time. Then, when I was at the inauguration, he was sitting in front of me, and I saw all this stuff on the Internet where people are like 'Dana is mad dogging Obama…' Obama is the only one who turned around to me, couldn't have been a nicer guy, and said, 'Congratulations on all your success and everything you've done'. I said, 'Thank you, Mr. President,' and I don't believe in this shit.”

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He continued, “Like all the people that hate Trump, 'He's not my president', all the people that hated Biden, 'He's not my president.' I've got some bad fucking news for you, if you're an American, that's your president, and I respect all presidents, present and past. Not everybody does, and you've got to listen to stupid shit like that sometimes, unfortunately, because I also believe in free speech,” as per Essentially Sports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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