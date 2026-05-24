Did Donald Trump call Abdul Carter a 'fool' for criticizing Jaxson Dart's rally appearance? Here's the truth

Jaxson Dart’s appearance at President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Friday sparked mixed reactions, including criticism from one of his own teammates over the warm introduction he gave before Trump took the stage.

A viral post on X has claimed that President Donald Trump responded to Abdul Carter through his Truth Social account.(L - POTUS/X, R - New York Giants/X)

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Abdul Carter publicly reacted to Jaxson Dart’s rally appearance on X, reposting the clip and sarcastically said if it was AI-generated because of how shocking it looked. “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man,” the New York Giants linebacker wrote.

Now, a viral post on X has claimed that President Donald Trump responded to Abdul Carter through his Truth Social account. The X account FootballCravee shared a post saying, “President Donald Trump weighs in on the Abdul Carter post,” alongside a screenshot that appeared to resemble an official Truth Social post from Trump.

The screenshot read, “Abdul the FOOL - thats what people are calling him and they may be right. He’s got more posts about Jaxson Dart meeting the president than sacks on the field.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post mentioned, “A lot of talking, very little production - get in the gym, get stronger, get tougher… because if this continues, you will be shipped to Canada’s FAKE football league quickly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Does Trump really respond to Abdul Carter over Dart’s rally appearance? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post mentioned, “A lot of talking, very little production - get in the gym, get stronger, get tougher… because if this continues, you will be shipped to Canada’s FAKE football league quickly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Does Trump really respond to Abdul Carter over Dart’s rally appearance? {{/usCountry}}

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However, the post was identified as coming from a parody account, despite the screenshot showing more than 18.7K reposts and over 94K likes.

The viral X post also carried a reader-added context note stating, “The account sharing this is a parody account posting fabricated content; no such post appears on President Trump's Truth Social.”

One user even asked Grok AI to verify the authenticity of the post. Grok's response read, “No, this isn't a real post from President Trump.** The screenshot is fabricated satire from the parody account FootballCravee. There's no record of Trump posting that on Truth Social or X, and news coverage today only discusses Giants LB Abdul Carter's actual reaction to teammate Jaxson Dart introducing Trump at a rally.”

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Also read: Donald Trump makes bizarre 'legs like tree trunks' remark about Jaxson Dart at NY rally: 'Not a good thing for women'

Another user also mocked those believing the screenshot was genuine, commenting, “Scary how many people think this is real.”

Earlier on Friday, when Dart appeared at d Trump’s New York rally, he praised the Giants quarterback extensively and also made several bizarre remarks comparing his physique.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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