Abdul Carter publicly blasts teammate Jaxson Dart over Trump rally appearance: 'What we doing man?'

However, Dart’s appearance and warm introduction for Trump did not appear to sit well with another New York Giants star and teammate, who later reacted to the viral moment on social media with a blunt remark.

The 23-year-old, selected as a first-round pick in 2025, appeared to publicly align himself with the MAGA movement after attending a Friday campaign-style rally alongside Donald Trump in support of Representative Mike Lawler’s re-election campaign, reported Independent.

Jaxson Dart had not been widely linked with politics until his appearance at President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Friday. The New York Giants quarterback warmly introduced Trump before the president took the stage to deliver his speech and later praised Dart during the event.

Abdul Carter was the player who reposted the rally clip and appeared genuinely surprised by it, even questioning whether the video was AI-generated. Taking to X on Saturday morning, the Giants linebacker quoted the post with the remark, “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man.”

Jaxson Dart’s rally introduction and possible locker room tension Dart, who is set to enter his second season with the Giants, kicked things off with a “Go Big Blue” chant before welcoming Trump to the stage.

The 23-year-old quarterback told the crowd, ““What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

The 22-year-old linebacker’s blunt reaction to Dart’s actions could potentially create tension inside the locker room, adding another challenge for John Harbaugh as he prepares for his first season leading the New York Giants after spending 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Also read: Donald Trump makes bizarre 'legs like tree trunks' remark about Jaxson Dart at NY rally: 'Not a good thing for women'

Carter was not the only NFL player to react critically to Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the rally. Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints also weighed in, posting “sounds about Ole Miss” in response to the viral clip.

The reaction came not long after former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he partly chose to leave the program because of what he described as the school’s reluctance to fully move past its segregated history.