Did Jed York file for divorce from wife Danielle Belluomini? All we know about 49ers owner's kids and shocking arrest

Jed York, the owner of the San Francisco 49ers, initiated divorce proceedings against his wife, Danielle Belluomini, mere months prior to his arrest for allegedly spending $140 in an attempt to procure the services of a prostitute, NY Post reported, citing court documents.

Jed York, owner of the 49ers, filed for divorce from Danielle Belluomini amid his arrest for prostitution. He cited irreconcilable differences and is asking for joint custody of their two sons. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

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On May 11, York submitted his divorce filing in Santa Clara County, with their two minor sons also named as involved parties in the case. As per the court records examined by the California Post, the divorce remains unresolved.

Why is Jed York taking divorce? Sons custody in focus

A father of two has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his decision to terminate his marriage to Belluomini, as stated in York's divorce petition acquired by The Post on Monday afternoon. He said that the couple was married on June 24, 2011, but did not specify a date for their separation, marking it as "TBD."

In the filing, York is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two sons, who are aged 13 and 10. He also revealed that the couple had entered into a premarital agreement in July 2011, shortly after their marriage.

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York was taken into custody on Sunday morning at 9:35 a.m. in Ohio after officials claimed in court documents that he "arranged to have sexual activity" with a woman for a payment of $140.

Charges against Jed York

York was originally charged with a single count of engaging in prostitution and another count of possessing criminal tools.

On Monday, he entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, as well as a no contest plea to one count of possessing criminal tools.

York family and 49ers

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The York family's association with the 49ers began in 1977 when Edward DeBartolo Sr., the maternal grandfather of Jed, purchased the team for $13 million, with his son, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., acting as the owner.

The 49ers achieved remarkable success during their ownership, securing five Super Bowl titles and establishing themselves as one of the premier franchises in the NFL.

Jed York was initially named team president in 2008, later ascending to the role of team owner at the age of 46 in 2024, when he acquired his mother's stake.