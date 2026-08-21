Is Brock Purdy playing tonight? Contract details in focus amid San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Chargers

The game marked Purdy's first live action of the preseason. He was among the San Francisco starters who did not play in the opener, a 19-13 loss to Tennessee on Aug. 14. Rookie Kurtis Rourke handled much of the quarterback work in that game before leaving with a rib injury.

Purdy was in full uniform for the matchup at SoFi Stadium, with 49ers reporter David Lombardi reporting that he, Mac Jones and Adrian Martinez were San Francisco's three available quarterbacks. The development came after the 49ers had indicated that several regulars would suit up for limited action in their second preseason game.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to game action Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, making his preseason debut after sitting out the team's opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Brock Purdy contract deal in focus Purdy's return also puts his massive contract back in the spotlight.

The 49ers signed Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension in May 2025. The deal includes $181 million in guaranteed money, runs through the 2030 season and carries an average annual value of $53 million, according to ESPN.

The contract made Purdy the highest-paid player in 49ers history and ended the bargain phase of his career. As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy entered the league as "Mr. Irrelevant" and earned an average of $853,333 per season under his rookie contract, ESPN reported.

The financial jump also brought a different level of expectation. Purdy's new deal places greater pressure on him to deliver as the franchise quarterback and help San Francisco return to contention.

Purdy has already taken the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games, including one victory, since becoming the starter in 2022. The team, however, has yet to win a Super Bowl during his tenure.

What comes next for Purdy and 49ers The Chargers game is still only a preseason test, but it provides an early look at how Purdy and the revamped 49ers offense operate together.

Heading into the new season, Purdy wants to make better use of his mobility and add another dimension to his game. While he has largely been viewed as a pocket passer, the 49ers quarterback is looking to use his legs more when the situation calls for it, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

"I'm never going to be a 4.4 guy, 4.5 guy," Purdy said. "The thing I pride myself on is moving quickly, moving the chains when I need 10, 12 yards. I think I can add that for our offense, for sure. Not looking for that kind of stuff, but being able to fall back when those moments happen, like, 'alright dude, I have the legs to do this, the mobility to do this, the athleticism.'…As I get older, I want to maintain that," he added.