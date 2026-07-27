Did WNBA star NaLyssa Smith really cheat on ex DiJonai Carrington? Here’s what we know

Less than a day after the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game ended, Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington made serious allegations against her former girlfriend and ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith. In a post on Threads, Carrington claimed Smith cheated on her with fellow WNBA players Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye, adding that there were “many more.”

Did WNBA star NaLyssa Smith really cheat on ex DiJonai Carrington? Details (Credit: NaLyssa Smith/X, DiJonai Carrington/X)

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The claims widely surfaced because Carrington and Smith had been together for several years and had previously said their breakup happened on good terms. As of publication, Smith, Kelly and Nye have not publicly responded to the accusations.

DiJonai Carrington’s allegations against NaLyssa Smith

Carrington made the claims in a post on Threads on Sunday. She wrote: “Since mfs wanna be funny today ima be hilarious!”

She then added: “yes , nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more.”

The post surprised many because Carrington had earlier described her split from Smith very differently. In November 2025, she confirmed they were no longer together but said: “We’re good, but we’re not together anymore.”

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{{^usCountry}} She also said: “It was on good terms - we just grew in different directions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said: “It was on good terms - we just grew in different directions.” {{/usCountry}}

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Carrington and Smith began dating in 2020 while they were teammates at Baylor University. They stayed together after entering the WNBA and even spent part of the 2025 season as teammates with the Dallas Wings.

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NaLyssa Smith, Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye named

At the time of writing, Smith has not made any public statement about Carrington’s claims. Kelly and Nye have also not commented publicly.

Kelly and Nye both joined the Las Vegas Aces organisation in 2025. Nye was selected in the second round of the WNBA Draft after playing at Alabama, while Kelly signed with the Aces after going undrafted out of Oregon.

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Kelly appeared during the preseason before being waived in May 2025. Nye stayed with Las Vegas throughout the season, and Smith later joined the Aces after being traded from the Dallas Wings on June 30, 2025.

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DiJonai Carrington preparing for Chicago Sky debut after injury

Away from the off-court headlines, Carrington is expected to return to action after recovering from a foot injury.

She has yet to make her debut for the Chicago Sky this season because of that injury and is expected to be available after the All-Star break.

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For now, the focus remains on the allegations shared by Carrington. Since neither Smith nor the other players named have publicly responded, there has been no independent confirmation of the claims.