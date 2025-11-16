Dillon Danis UFC 322 crowd fight: Misfits MMA star ejected after brawl with Team Khabib; Video surfaces

Dillon Danis was involved in a massive brawl with members of Team Khabib, including Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Zaynukov, during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night. Danis was ejected following the chaotic incident. Crowd brawl at UFC 322.(X)

What happened?

A chaotic brawl erupted in the crowd during the opening moments of UFC 322's pay-per-view broadcast, involving MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

The incident interrupted commentary from Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier, who had just begun their segment as “Baba O’Reilly” played over the arena speakers.

The altercation quickly escalated into one of the largest cageside brawls in UFC history.

Danis primarily clashed with members of “Team Khabib,” the camp associated with retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, including Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed “Chanco” Zaynukov.

Videos of the fight show Danis exchanging blows before being overwhelmed and dragged toward media row. He was briefly handcuffed and ejected from the arena, as captured in multiple videos.

While the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, dozens of people, including security personnel and police officers, were caught up in the melee.

Reactions

The brawl quickly drew widespread attention online, with fans weighing in on Dillon Danis’ role in the chaotic incident.

One person wrote, "Danis’ ejection underscores the volatility surrounding his persona and the challenges UFC faces managing heated tensions during major events."

Anorher commented, “I am sorry, but it has to be asked at this point, what is up with Dillon Danis? Is he a masochist or something? He seems to be unable to resist getting beaten up and humiliated by other men in public for some reason, now at the UFC 322 too. What's up with that? Weird.”