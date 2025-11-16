'Saw his teeth come out': Scary video of Charlie McAvoy injury sparks fan concern

Fans of Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy were alarmed after he suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is tended by a trainer and teammate goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) after receiving a shot in the mouth during the second period of the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

With less than nine minutes remaining in the second period, the 27-year-old was hit in the face by a slapshot from Canadiens blueliner Noah Dobson.

McAvoy immediately fell to the ice and was assisted off by the team’s training staff. According to The Canadian Press, teammate Nikita Zadorov attempted to retrieve lost teeth following the incident.

McAvoy was ruled out with an upper-body injury before the start of the third period. The team confirmed on X: "Charlie McAvoy (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game."

Video sparks concern

Video of the scary moment quickly went viral on social media, sparking concern from fans.

One person wrote, "Dear lord... Charlie McAvoy takes a clapper right to the mouth. Genuinely hope he's alright. That's scary."

Another added, “At a bar with a big screen. We saw all his teeth come out on 4k. It was horrible. I feel so bad I hope it wasn’t anything more serious than his teeth. Just scary.”

A third person commented, “I feel for the guy, I really do. I hope it’s not TOO serious (it likely is) and that he’s back soon.”

Another user wrote, "I am not joking when I say the NHL should pause the season until Charlie McAvoy is full healthy. He should not have to lose games because someone on a fake team injured him. The NHL needs to take a stand."

Another commented, "Nothing he could do. I feel so bad. Hope it’s nothing serious. You know it’s bad when they take him off on the habs bench."

Also Read: Shubman Gill spends night at hospital after neck injury worsens, doubtful for remainder of South Africa series: Report

It remains unclear whether McAvoy will play in Monday’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.