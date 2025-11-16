Shubman Gill spends night at hospital after neck injury worsens, doubtful for remainder of South Africa series: Report

India captain Shubman Gill spent Saturday night under medical supervision at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after his neck pain intensified dramatically, only hours after he had retired hurt during India’s first innings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. According to a Rev Sportz report, the development has cast serious uncertainty over his availability for the second Test in Guwahati, starting November 22. India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he leaves the field after retiring hurt on the second day of the first Test against South Africa(AP)

Gill, 26, had initially walked off on four after appearing to suffer a whiplash-like jolt while slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for a boundary in the first session of the second day's play. The physio attended to him immediately, and although the injury did not look alarming at first, his condition worsened as the day progressed. By the evening session, Gill had to be stretchered out of the stadium with his neck immobilised in a cervical collar, prompting India’s medical staff to move him to the private hospital for further evaluation.

The report added that Gill underwent a series of examinations and has been administered medication to relieve the spasms. He remained under observation overnight. Early indications suggest that recovery may take several days, making his participation in the upcoming Guwahati Test “highly doubtful.”

Rishabh Pant takes charge

During South Africa’s second innings on Saturday, Rishabh Pant stepped in as acting captain, signalling that India are preparing for the likelihood of Gill not returning to action immediately. Team management does not expect him to bat in India’s second innings unless the situation becomes critical in the context of the match.

At the post-day press conference, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel reiterated that the issue may not be linked to Gill’s heavy workload.

“We first need to determine how he got neck stiffness, maybe just a bad night’s sleep,” Morkel said. “Shubman is a very fit guy, he looks after himself very well… it’s just unfortunate that he woke up with a stiff neck and that carried into a crucial day for us.”

Gill’s jam-packed schedule in recent months—leading India through the demanding England Test series before joining the Australia white-ball tour and returning to Kolkata barely 48 hours before the Test—had raised questions about fatigue, but team officials maintain the injury appears unrelated to workload.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier issued a statement confirming Gill was being monitored for a neck spasm, and that decisions on his participation would be made based on his recovery. On-field, the incident occurred during an eventful phase of the match, just one over after Harmer dismissed Washington Sundar with classic drift and turn.

With India closing in on a result and the Test likely to finish early on Day 3, Gill’s absence looms large—not just for the remainder of this match, but for the immediate future of the series.