Shubman Gill taken out of stadium in an ambulance after neck immobilised, India might lose captain vs South Africa

India were dealt a major scare on Saturday evening when captain Shubman Gill was taken off the ground in an ambulance, his neck held in a stabilising brace after a freak on-field injury cut short his innings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. What began as a brief pause in play turned into a worrying medical emergency, leaving the hosts unsure whether their skipper would be able to take any further part in the match. Indian skipper Shubman Gill retires hurt on second day of India-SA First Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Gill’s injury occurred during an attempted slog-sweep against Simon Harmer early in India’s first innings. The shot, struck cleanly for four, left him recoiling in pain almost instantly, his right hand moving to the back of his neck as he signalled for help. After a quick examination from the team physio, the opener walked off on four, having faced just three deliveries. At that point, it seemed a routine precaution.

However, the mood shifted sharply hours later when Gill reappeared—not in a training kit but on a stretcher, fitted with a cervical collar and escorted into an ambulance outside the stadium, reported news agency PTI. The images sparked immediate concern over whether the injury was more serious than initially believed. The BCCI later confirmed he was suffering from a neck spasm and remained under close medical supervision.

India assistant coach Morne Morkel insisted the issue may have been triggered before Gill even stepped onto the field.

“We need to understand how it started. It could simply be a bad night’s sleep,” Morkel said, downplaying fears of overload. “Gill manages his fitness extremely well. This was unfortunate timing more than anything.”

Gill has barely had time to breathe in recent months. After leading India through the demanding home series against England, he moved straight into the Australia limited-overs tour, finishing in Brisbane last weekend before flying back to Kolkata on Sunday. He joined the team’s first training session on Tuesday with virtually no rest in between assignments.

For India, Gill’s departure came at a tense moment in the innings. Only minutes earlier, Harmer had broken a stubborn partnership by removing Washington Sundar for 29 with classic off-spin drift and turn, caught at slip by Aiden Markram. With the ball gripping and South Africa applying pressure, India were banking on their captain to steady the innings.

Instead, the sight of their leader being taken away for further medical assessment cast a pall over the evening. With Day 3 expected to decide the match, the team now waits anxiously for updates on the condition of their captain.