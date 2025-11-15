Harbhajan writes obituary of Test cricket in scathing attack on India vs South Africa match, Vaughan slams 'awful' pitch

India’s first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens has sparked a storm of criticism, with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh declaring the contest a “mockery of Test cricket” as the match hurtles toward a finish in barely two and a half days. With 15 wickets tumbling on Day 2—after 11 fell on the opening day—the low-scoring contest has raised uncomfortable questions about pitch preparation and the quality of cricket on offer. KL Rahul plays a shot during day 2 of the 1st test match against South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(ANI)

Taking to X, Harbhajan did not mince his words.

“Test cricket india vs South Africa the game almost over on 2nd day isn’t finished yet. What a mockery of test cricket #RIPTESTCRICKET,” he wrote, effectively penning an obituary for the format amid the chaotic scenes in Kolkata.

He was not alone in his criticism. Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted,

“Awful pitch in Kolkata … #INDvSA,” adding international weight to concerns about the surface.

The pitch has produced exaggerated and uneven turn from early in the match, leaving batters from both teams struggling for survival. By stumps on Day 2, South Africa were 93 for 7, ahead by just 63 runs, with the match already tilting heavily toward an early finish.

India’s veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the carnage, claiming four wickets in a spell that sliced through South Africa’s middle and lower order. His scalps pushed India to the brink of a victory inside three days, though the spectacle did little to silence questions over the nature of the contest rather than the quality of the bowling.

Only KL Rahul’s 39 off 119 balls—the highest individual score of the match so far—resembled anything close to Test-match resilience. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma attempted something similar, grinding out an unbeaten 29 as the Proteas clung on in rapidly fading light, with Corbin Bosch beside him on one.

Earlier in the day, India folded for 62.2 overs against South Africa’s first-innings 159, with off-spinner Simon Harmer picking up four wickets on a pitch that offered him lavish purchase.

Even the Indian camp appeared taken aback by the early and sharp deterioration. Bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted the team had not expected such behaviour from the surface.

“Even we didn't expect a wicket to deteriorate so quickly,” Morkel said after play. “When we watched the first couple of hours, it looked like a good wicket, so it did deteriorate quite quickly, which was unexpected.”