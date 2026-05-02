DK Metcalf posts cryptic message after relief in Lions fan altercation case: ‘I sought the lord…’

DK Metcalf posted a cryptic Bible verse about ‘fears’ just hours before prosecutors in Michigan announced on Friday that the Pittsburgh Steelers WR will not face criminal charges following his highly publicized altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during a December game. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it declined to pursue a criminal complaint after reviewing evidence tied to the incident involving Metcalf and fan Ryan Kennedy.

What happened in December?

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions(AP)

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The confrontation occurred during the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 29-24 win over Detroit on December 21 when CBS cameras captured an exchange between Metcalf and Kennedy near the stands. Kennedy, dressed in Lions colors and wearing a blue wig, leaned over the railing while speaking with the receiver.

During the interaction, Kennedy’s wig reportedly slipped forward and covered part of his face. Video footage then showed Metcalf extending his right arm toward Kennedy’s head area, though footage appeared to show little, if any, direct contact.

Why was DK Metcalf let off the hook

Authorities spent several months examining the case before ultimately rejecting the warrant request. Investigators reviewed stadium video footage and also interviewed Kennedy, nearby spectators and security personnel who witnessed the exchange.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials noted in their findings that Kennedy ‘did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials noted in their findings that Kennedy ‘did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident nevertheless resulted in discipline from the NFL, which suspended Metcalf for the final two games of the regular season. He later returned for Pittsburgh’s playoff matchup against the Houston Texans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident nevertheless resulted in discipline from the NFL, which suspended Metcalf for the final two games of the regular season. He later returned for Pittsburgh’s playoff matchup against the Houston Texans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Metcalf’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, welcomed the prosecutors’ decision and described it as a “just result.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Metcalf’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, welcomed the prosecutors’ decision and described it as a “just result.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the criminal matter has now been closed, legal proceedings connected to the incident are still ongoing. Kennedy has filed a defamation lawsuit against Metcalf, which remains pending. Metcalf posts cryptic message {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the criminal matter has now been closed, legal proceedings connected to the incident are still ongoing. Kennedy has filed a defamation lawsuit against Metcalf, which remains pending. Metcalf posts cryptic message {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, just hours before the announcement was made, the star WR posted a Bible verse on his social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, just hours before the announcement was made, the star WR posted a Bible verse on his social media. {{/usCountry}}

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“I sought the LORD, and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears,” he said in a note on his Instagram story.

“In Psalm 34, David praised God for saving him from his many fears. What fears follow you throughout the day? How much do they affect your daily decisions, your daily joy? Have you tried to free yourself from the anxieties that haunt your soul? Have you experienced, like the psalmist, deliverance from those things? If so, you can understand his praise. To be relieved of fear can feel like finally dropping a burden, lightening an unbearable load,” it read.

“We praise our God for this miraculous delivery from all our fears, including our troubles (v. 6), our wants and needs (v. 9), our heartbreak (v. 18), and our enemies (v. 16). When we seek God in our prayers, He hears and delivers us from all our fears. Lord, when I call out to You, You answer. I am so grateful for Your daily deliverance.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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