Donna Kelce unveils new partnership as Taylor-Travis prenup drama sparks buzz before July wedding
Donna Kelce launched a streaming product for grandparents as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s lawyers race to finalize a prenup ahead of July wedding.
Donna Kelce, the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, has a lot on her plate with the reported July wedding of his son to Taylor Swift to arrange. But, Mama Kelce is not just focused on family matters!
On Tuesday, the 73-year-old announced on Instagram that she has partnered with the youth sports streaming platform Game Changer to launch a product for senior NFL fans. Called the 'Gran Cave': a specially designed screen combination where grandparents can watch all the games of their grandchildren in HD simultaneously.
Donna Kelce appears in a short video posted on her profile promoting the product. "You have heard about the man cave. The classic gate away for guys. But what about the real No. 1 sports fan in the family? Grandparent."
She then goes on to introduce product. The caption of the post read: “I had a great time working with Game Changer to create its first-ever Gran Cave. It’s the perfect space for catching any game in 1080p HD. Wish we had Game Changer when my boys were little!”
Taylor Travis Prenup Spark Buzz{{/usCountry}}
Taylor Travis Prenup Spark Buzz{{/usCountry}}
TMZ reported that the lawyers of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are facing a major headache when drafting the prenup. The rule for a prenup signed in a state will be governed by the state 's law even if the couple move elsewhere later.{{/usCountry}}
TMZ reported that the lawyers of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are facing a major headache when drafting the prenup. The rule for a prenup signed in a state will be governed by the state 's law even if the couple move elsewhere later.{{/usCountry}}
As of now, TMZ says that five states are under consideration for the drafting of the prenup agreement. So far, the couple have only ruled out California, while the rest are still being mulled. But with just three weeks left before the wedding, a decision is needed soon.
Also read: Inside Travis Kelce's lavish $125K gift to Taylor Swift: Elizabeth Taylor's opals
Donna Kelce Speaks Of Travis' Preseason Prep
Donna Kelce spoke to People as part of her partnership with Game Changer. She was candid about Travis Kelce undergoing rigorous training for three months before the Kansas City Chiefs started training for the season.
She acknowledged that the training is tough, calling it "brutal," adding that the process of making a solid comeback is a "long process."
“He always goes into his own routine with training, and it's brutal,” Donna Kelce said. “Then he goes to actual training camp. He has to get ready before he goes to training camp. It's a long process. It's months to get ready. That's what he's doing right now.”