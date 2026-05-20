Donna Kelce unveils new partnership as Taylor-Travis prenup drama sparks buzz before July wedding

Donna Kelce, the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, has a lot on her plate with the reported July wedding of his son to Taylor Swift to arrange. But, Mama Kelce is not just focused on family matters!

Donna Kelce looks on before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

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On Tuesday, the 73-year-old announced on Instagram that she has partnered with the youth sports streaming platform Game Changer to launch a product for senior NFL fans. Called the 'Gran Cave': a specially designed screen combination where grandparents can watch all the games of their grandchildren in HD simultaneously.

Donna Kelce appears in a short video posted on her profile promoting the product. "You have heard about the man cave. The classic gate away for guys. But what about the real No. 1 sports fan in the family? Grandparent."

She then goes on to introduce product. The caption of the post read: “I had a great time working with Game Changer to create its first-ever Gran Cave. It’s the perfect space for catching any game in 1080p HD. Wish we had Game Changer when my boys were little!”

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor Travis Prenup Spark Buzz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor Travis Prenup Spark Buzz {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TMZ reported that the lawyers of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are facing a major headache when drafting the prenup. The rule for a prenup signed in a state will be governed by the state 's law even if the couple move elsewhere later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMZ reported that the lawyers of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are facing a major headache when drafting the prenup. The rule for a prenup signed in a state will be governed by the state 's law even if the couple move elsewhere later. {{/usCountry}}

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As of now, TMZ says that five states are under consideration for the drafting of the prenup agreement. So far, the couple have only ruled out California, while the rest are still being mulled. But with just three weeks left before the wedding, a decision is needed soon.

Also read: Inside Travis Kelce's lavish $125K gift to Taylor Swift: Elizabeth Taylor's opals

Donna Kelce Speaks Of Travis' Preseason Prep

Donna Kelce spoke to People as part of her partnership with Game Changer. She was candid about Travis Kelce undergoing rigorous training for three months before the Kansas City Chiefs started training for the season.

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She acknowledged that the training is tough, calling it "brutal," adding that the process of making a solid comeback is a "long process."

“He always goes into his own routine with training, and it's brutal,” Donna Kelce said. “Then he goes to actual training camp. He has to get ready before he goes to training camp. It's a long process. It's months to get ready. That's what he's doing right now.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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