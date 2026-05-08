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Drake Maye backs Mike Vrabel amid Dianna Russini scandal; weighs in on Stefon Diggs

Drake Maye publicly supported Mike Vrabel amid controversy and praised former Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs’ impact.

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:40 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel. He also weighed in on the Stefon Diggs situation.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and teammates walk off the field after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

Maye gave his remarks during the Truist Championship Pro-Am golf event in Charlotte, where he participated along with PGA professional Gary Woodland. The setting provided an atmosphere for the star quarterback to comment, as speculation around Vrabel has been highlighted throughout the offseason.

Vrabel-Russini controversy

Vrabel is facing online backlash after photos involving NFL insider Dianna Russini surfaced online. The photos released by Page Six ignited widespread discussion across media platforms. Though he denied the claims, Vrabel faced online criticism. Reports suggested that the incident prompted internal conversations within the organization, though no official action has been reported.

Maye says locker room remains united behind head coach

Maye also talked about Stefon Diggs, who was added to the team last year and released before the season ahead. The former player of the Patriots, who also appeared for the Buffalo Bills, has remained in headlines following his recent assault and battery case involving his personal chef, Jamila. Despite of all these events, Maye praised the veteran receiver’s professionalism and immediate impact.

“he's always been a great teammate to me, and I know he'll do great things,” Maye said. “I was fortunate enough to have a year with him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens to him. He's a great player.” Diggs was found not guilty by the court recently.

According to Maye, Diggs has already elevated the Patriots’ offense during the season. He brought energy and experience to the team. His presence was a major boost to New England’s passing game.

Maye’s comments suggest that the Patriots are determined to move past offseason controversies and focus on building momentum for the upcoming season.

By Roshan Tony

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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