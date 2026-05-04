‘Slapped her…’: Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini scandal takes a new turn after NFL insider's pool party claims

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has one more chapter now - with multiple NFL insiders now claiming that their alleged relationship may have been widely known in league circles long before the Arizona resort photos surfaced last month. None of the latest claims have been confirmed yet and neither the reporter nor the New England Patriots coach have addressed them. New claims were made in the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal (X/@NFL_DovKleiman, X/@FearedBuck)

‘Pool party during the NFL Combine’ Fresh claims emerged this week from San Francisco 49ers beat writer Tony Farmer, who said an NFL employee described seeing Vrabel and Russini together during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis back in February.

“An NFL employee said they saw Dianna Russini sitting on Mike Vrabel’s lap at Coaches Tavern in Indianapolis during the week of February 23. According to the witness, at one point Russini stood up and Vrabel gave her a “friendly little slap” on her buttocks,” Farmer shared via X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to Farmer, the alleged interaction took place weeks before photos published by the New York Post intensified speculation about the pair’s relationship.

‘No secret’ Farmer added that when he asked why the interaction appeared so public despite the presence of league personnel, the source suggested NFL coaches had shifted their preferred social spots in Indianapolis.

“(NFL) coaches have realized that Prime (the Steakhouse across the street from Coaches Tavern) has become a popular spot for journalists to hang out and so Coaches has become a spot to let their hair down.”

Pablo Torre adds The latest report arrives shortly after sports journalist Pablo Torre alleged Russini hosted a private pool gathering attended by Vrabel and others during the recent NFL owners meetings.

“This all suggests that the dynamics between Vrabel and Russini were likely no secret among NFL circles.”

Arizona photos The scandal has remained one of the NFL offseason’s biggest talking points since images surfaced online showing Vrabel and Russini together at the Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona. The photos reportedly showed the pair hugging, holding hands and spending time together privately on a rooftop terrace and near the pool area.

While neither Russini nor Vrabel publicly confirmed allegations surrounding the relationship, the fallout has already proven significant.

Russini stepped away from her role at The Athletic following the controversy, while Vrabel briefly stepped away from duties with the New England Patriots during the 2026 NFL Draft before returning to the organization.

Despite the ongoing media scrutiny, the Patriots have publicly continued backing Vrabel, including support from quarterback Drake Maye and owner Robert Kraft.