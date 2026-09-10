Drake Maye: High school, college football team, wife, children, net worth and more

Drake Maye has become one of the biggest names on the New England Patriots roster. The quarterback, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made a major jump in his second season and helped New England reach Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

Drake Maye’s journey from North Carolina high school star to Patriots quarterback includes college success, marriage, family, NFL career and wealth. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

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Maye’s football story started years before he arrived in the NFL. He played high school football in North Carolina, became a star at the University of North Carolina and comes from a family filled with college athletes.

Away from football, he is married to his longtime sweetheart, Ann Michael Maye. Here is everything to know about his career, family, wife, children and finances.

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Drake Maye high school football team

Maye started his high school career at William A. Hough High School in North Carolina before transferring to Myers Park High School in Charlotte.

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{{^usCountry}} He became a standout quarterback at Myers Park, passing for 6,713 yards and 86 touchdowns over two seasons. He also helped the team finish 12-1, win a league title and reach the third round of the state playoffs. His performances made him one of the country's top quarterback recruits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He became a standout quarterback at Myers Park, passing for 6,713 yards and 86 touchdowns over two seasons. He also helped the team finish 12-1, win a league title and reach the third round of the state playoffs. His performances made him one of the country's top quarterback recruits. {{/usCountry}}

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Maye also comes from a strong sports family. His father, Mark Maye, played football at North Carolina, while his brothers Luke, Cole and Beau were involved in college basketball or baseball.

Drake Maye college football team

Maye followed his family connection to North Carolina and became the Tar Heels' starting quarterback.

His best college season came in 2022. He started all 14 games, throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 698 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

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In 2023, Maye passed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 starts. He entered the 2024 NFL Draft after two seasons at UNC and was selected No. 3 overall by the Patriots.

Maye made 12 starts as a rookie in 2024. In 2025, he started all 17 games and threw for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots reached Super Bowl LX in February 2026, where they lost 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks. Maye finished the game with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns.

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Who is Drake Maye’s wife and does he have children?

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Maye is married to Ann Michael Maye, whose maiden name is Hudson. The couple began dating when they were 12 years old and were together through high school and college.

Ann Michael graduated from North Carolina in 2025 with a degree in Business Administration. Maye proposed in January 2025, and they married on June 21, 2025. She has also gained attention online through her baking content and social media videos.

As of September 2026, Maye and Ann Michael do not have children.

Drake Maye net worth and NFL contract

Maye signed his rookie contract with the New England Patriots after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-year deal is worth $36.64 million and is fully guaranteed, including a $23.47 million signing bonus.

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According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maye has an estimated net worth of $12 million and a salary of about $9.1 million. The website notes that these figures are estimates based on publicly available information.

Deep Dive What were Drake Maye's achievements in college football? Drake Maye became a star at the University of North Carolina, showcasing his skills before being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Why is Drake Maye considered a key player for the Patriots in the 2026 season? Drake Maye is considered a key player for the Patriots due to his impressive performance, helping the team reach Super Bowl LX and being a strong leader for the offense. How has Drake Maye's family background influenced his football career? Drake Maye comes from a family filled with college athletes, which likely provided him with the foundation and inspiration to pursue a successful football career.