New Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla: Wife, children, net worth, age, and more

The Seattle Seahawks have officially entered a new era after the Khosla family completed its $9.612 billion purchase of the NFL team. The deal was approved unanimously by NFL owners on August 26 and officially closed on September 3, making it the most expensive NFL team sale ever. Vinod Khosla now leads the Seahawks with wife Neeru and son Neal after their record $9.612 billion purchase.. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vinod Khosla, the Indian-born billionaire and founder of Khosla Ventures, is the team’s chair, while his wife, Neeru Khosla, is the controlling owner. Their son Neal Khosla is the team’s vice chair.

Vinod Khosla: Age, career and Seattle Seahawks role Vinod Khosla is 71 years old. Born in India in 1955, he studied electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi before moving to the US for further education. He earned a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and later an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Khosla became widely known after co-founding Sun Microsystems in 1982. He later spent years in venture capital before starting Khosla Ventures in 2004. The firm has invested in companies across technology, healthcare and AI, including OpenAI.

With the Seahawks deal now complete, Khosla holds the title of chair. The family was previously part of the San Francisco 49ers ownership group but had to give up that stake as part of the Seahawks purchase.

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Neeru Khosla: Wife and controlling owner Neeru Khosla is not simply joining her husband as a co-owner, but she is the controlling owner of the Seattle Seahawks and also serves as president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation.

Neeru trained as a molecular biologist and later moved into education. She co-founded the CK-12 Foundation in 2007, a nonprofit that works to make learning resources more accessible to students. She and Vinod Khosla have been married for decades and have four children together.

Also Read: Indian-American tech billionaire Vinod Khosla agrees to buy Seattle Seahawks for record $9.6 billion

Neal Khosla and the Khosla family children Neal Khosla is the most visible of the couple’s four children in the Seahawks’ new ownership group. He is now the team’s vice chair and is also known for his work in healthcare technology as co-founder and CEO of Curai Health.

Vinod and Neeru Khosla have four children in total. However, Neal is the only child publicly named in the Seahawks’ ownership structure. The family has kept details about their other children largely private.

Vinod Khosla net worth and wealth Forbes lists Vinod Khosla’s real-time net worth at $11.4 billion as of September 9, 2026. His wealth mainly comes from his career in technology and venture capital, rather than from sports ownership. Forbes also ranked him No. 1 on its 2026 Midas List of top technology investors.

The Seahawks purchase, worth $9.612 billion, was funded by the wider ownership group led by the Khosla family. The deal also ended the Paul G. Allen estate’s ownership of the franchise.