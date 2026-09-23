Zoho launches Zia Chat for businesses, enters vertical SaaS space with seven applications

As mentioned before, Zoho launched its AI-based interface called Zia Chat today. This AI interface is designed to address what co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu describes as an “interface crisis”, wherein employees spend more time navigating multiple applications and searching for information spread across different systems.

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Zoho today hosted a special event at its headquarters in Chennai wherein it announced the launch of Zia Chat, which is an AI-powered conversational interface that is designed to let users access information and perform tasks across business applications from a single interface. In addition to this, the company also announced its entry into the vertical SaaS market, with seven industry-focused offerings spanning sectors including retail, automotive, BFSI, healthcare, education, real estate and restaurants. Here are the details.

Zoho says that Zia Chat is built into the company’s ecosystem and it allows users to search for information, analyse business data, generate reports and presentations, draft emails, create tasks and carry out other actions through natural-language conversations. It can also connect information across applications based on the user's existing permissions.

Besides this, Zia Chat can also extend beyond Zoho applications through Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations. This allows businesses to bring information and capabilities from other systems into the same conversational experience. For the unversed, MCP integrations let developers build one standard connection that is compatible with different AI applications instead of writing code for every single app or API. Think of it like Gemini accessing all your authorised apps for simplifying your workflow and improving overall productivity. Only in this case, Zia Chat will do this for businesses.

Zoho says that Zia Chat is model-agnostic. This will enable organisations to choose the large language models (LLMs) powering their AI experience. The company has also built permission controls into the system, which means Zia Chat can only access information and perform actions that the user is authorised to access.

Users can review and confirm actions before they are executed, while responses can link back to the underlying business records used to generate them. Furthermore, the company says that data accessed through Zia Chat is not used to train its AI models.

As far as availability is concerned, Zoho says that Zia Chat will be available for early access in a month. However, users will be able to access it only in English under a BYOK model. Zoho gradually plans to expand it more languages in the future.