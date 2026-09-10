AJ Brown: Wife, children, trade reason, Patriots contract, net worth and more
AJ Brown begins a new chapter with the Patriots after a trade from Philadelphia, reuniting with coach Mike Vrabel in his eighth NFL season.
As the New England Patriots return on Wednesday evening for a Super Bowl rematch on Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season against Seattle Seahawks, a new chapter begins for veteran wide receiver AJ Brown.
Brown made his debut for the New England Patriots, reuniting with his Tennessee Titans coach and long-time mentor, Mike Vrabel. The debut came after a highly publicized trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, where AJ Brown spent four seasons.
This will be AJ Brown's eighth season in the NFL. Despite the years, the 29-year-old has been posting impressive numbers, posting 78 receptions for 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in the previous season for the Eagles.
As Brown begins a new chapter in the NFL with the Patriots, we will take a look at key details on the superstar wide receiver.
AJ Brown Wife And Children: What To Know
There has been an important update in the life of AJ Brown in the past offseason. After the 2025-26 season ended, even as trade speculations dominated headlines, AJ Brown got married to his long-term partner, Kelsey Riley. Riley, a former college softball player, has a son with AJ Brown, Arthur Juan Brown Jr.
In August 2026, Kelsey announced that they are expecting a second child together. AJ Brown also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Jersee.
Also read: Seahawks vs Patriots: Time, inactives, TV channel and where to watch NFL season opener game live?
AJ Brown Trade Reason: Why He Left the Philadelphia Eagles
According to reports from NFL Insiders, AJ Brown had made it clear after the end of the 2025-26 season that he no longer wished to remain with the Eagles. Behind the scenes, a report emerged of a disconnect between Brown and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The team eventually traded Brown to the Patriots on June 1 as it allowed them to split his salary cap across the 2026-27 and 2027-28 NFL seasons. In exchange, the Eagles got a first-round pick in the 2028 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.
Also read: New Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla: Wife, children, net worth, age, and more
AJ Brown Patriots Contract and Net Worth
A Brown's current contract with the New England Patriots puts him among the top 10 highest-paid wide receivers in the league, going into the 2026-27 season. AJ Brown has signed a three-year, $96 million contract with the Patriots, which puts his annual salary at around $32 million for the 2026-27 season. For comparison, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the highest-paid WR in the league, makes an average of $42 million a year annually.
According to multiple reports, AJ Brown's net worth is around $12 million, according to Parade. Apart from his contract earnings, he has multiple endorsements from brands like Nike and Old Spice.
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