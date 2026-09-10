Seahawks vs Patriots: Time, inactives, TV channel and where to watch NFL season opener game live?
The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks is set to open the 2026 NFL season against the New England Patriots.
The 2026 NFL regular season will begin with a Super Bowl rematch as the defending champion Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the New England Patriots on Wednesday night. The matchup marks the league's official season opener. The two teams are entering the new season with significant roster changes and lofty expectations.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 pm ET at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Also read: NFL halftime show: Who is performing at Seahawks vs Patriots opener? Why are Soundgarden and others chosen?
Where to watch Seahawks vs Patriots live
Deep Dive
The NFL season opener will be televised nationally on NBC.
Fans without cable can stream the game through Peacock since it carries NBC's live NFL coverage. Other streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV, all of which offer NBC in most markets. Several of those services provide free trials for eligible new subscribers.
Also read: Why are Zach Charbonnet and Ty Okada not playing tonight? Seahawks depth chart, injury update vs Patriots in NFL opener
Seahawks and Patriots inactives
Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson, a second-year running back, will miss the Week 1 start due to an ankle injury, the team said on Tuesday.
The Patriots had nothing particularly unexpected going into the Super Bowl LX rematch, apart from Henderson.
The other inactives include:
- EDGE Erick Hunter
- OL Walter Rouse
- OL Ben Brown
- WR Efton Chism III
- QB Behren Morton
The Patriots, however, arrive with an upgraded offense. The team has acquired star receiver A.J. Brown. The Patriots also secured one of their defensive cornerstones before kickoff by signing Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a long-term contract extension.
Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada, the Seahawks' starting safeties, will not be playing.
On Tuesday, Okada was declared out, and Emmanwori was still in doubt about playing. The team has now officially confirmed that the standout second-year safety will not play when the Seahawks defense takes on quarterback Drake Maye and the revamped Patriots offense.
Other Seahawks players who are inactive are:
- QB Jalen Milroe
- WR Tory Horton
- OL Beau Stephens
- TE Nick Kallerup
- DE Mike Morris
Seattle enters the season aiming to defend its Super Bowl 60 title after defeating New England last February. However, the defending champions begin a new era after losing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency.
Moreover, the Seahawks have new ownership following the sale of the franchise by the Allen family to an investment group led by the Khosla family. Brian Fleury begins his tenure as offensive coordinator as Seattle looks to build on last season's championship campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More