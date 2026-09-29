Indian woman amazed by woman-friendly features in Japan’s bathrooms: ‘Why are they thinking so much about us?’

An Indian woman living in Japan has shared her amazement at the thoughtful features found inside public bathrooms in the country, particularly facilities designed for women, mothers and children. In a video posted on Instagram, she highlighted several small details that left her wondering why such considerations are not more common elsewhere. An Indian woman was surprised by Japan’s public bathrooms and the thoughtful features designed for women. (Instagram/sahigal.ankita)

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The woman, identified as Ankita Sahigal, said she was particularly impressed by the attention given to comfort and convenience in Japanese washrooms.

‘So much respect to bathrooms’ “I am in Japan, and these people have given so much respect to bathrooms that I get emotional every time I enter any washroom. Be it the smallest bathroom or the biggest bathroom, please just see. For one, in every bathroom, there is separate respect for makeup. You will get separate counters to apply makeup, even if it's just this small of a counter, but you'll get it,” Sahigal said in the video.

She then pointed out another feature meant for mothers visiting the washroom with young children.

“After that, for all the mothers who have come with their kids to use the bathroom, there's a seat for them so the child can sit comfortably in the seat. So thoughtful!” she added.

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Changing board leaves her surprised Sahigal also showed a changing board installed on the floor, initially assuming it was meant for changing a baby’s diaper.

“Seeing the next thing will blow your mind. My eyes caught this, and on the floor, this changing board was installed. I thought, to change a diaper so low, near the flush, how can a diaper be changed like this? But no! You can stand on this and change your clothes,” she explained.

She added that the board allows people to change clothes without having to step directly on a wet or dirty floor.

“Say water is spilled on the floor or it's dirty underneath, you can stand on this and change whatever you need to change. Why are they thinking so much about us? I just can't understand. How can any country think this much about its citizens? That too about female citizens... We're not used to it, right?” she said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “My Most favourite part of Japan is their bathroom!”

Take a look here at the video: