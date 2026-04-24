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Draymond Green opens up: 'I thought about quitting' but Steve Kerr relit the fire

Draymond Green revealed that coach Steve Kerr played a crucial role in keeping him committed during a challenging 2025-26 season

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:41 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green claimed that head coach Steve Kerr helped him stay committed to the team during a tough 2025–26 season. Green admitted that he thought about quitting.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green(AP)

The earlier round was particularly tough for the player as the Warriors’ results failed to match their championship‑level expectations. “When you enter a season with championship ambitions and it unfolds as it has for us, good luck trying to maintain that cohesion,” Green said.

Green's decision of walking away

During his end‑of‑season interviews, Green claimed that the season was frustrating and emotionally draining. He also opened up about the pressure faced. He also spoke about losses that made him question his motivation for the game. “There were several times this year where I thought about quitting,” he recalled. “Sometimes you just feel like, maybe this isn’t worth it anymore.”

Kerr's motivation for Green

Green had credited Kerr for influencing his decision. “Each time, he’d just say the right thing, relight that fire and make you want to push forward,” Green said. He remembered one specific line that Kerr said to him, “You’re a winner. That’s what you are. Don’t forget it.” For Green, the sentence stayed with him and held him during the rough patches of the season.

 
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