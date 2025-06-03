RCB wins IPL 2025: What does ee sala cup namdu mean? All on Bengaluru's slogan

RCB fans couldn't stop chanting ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ after Virat Kohli and co won their maiden IPL title. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday, taking home the prized trophy. RCB won their maiden IPL title on Tuesday(REUTERS)

As fans erupted in celebrations, the Kannada slogan ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ echoed across Bengaluru.

RCB’s Historic IPL 2025 Victory

In the IPL 2025 final, RCB posted 190/9, led by Virat Kohli’s 43 off 35 balls, with contributions from Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24). PBKS, chasing 191, reached 184/8, falling short by six runs.

The win sparked euphoria in Bengaluru, with fans flooding the streets, waving RCB flags, and chanting ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’. Social media exploded, with fans proclaiming, 'For every ‘mundin sala’… this one’s for ‘Ee Sala…’ 🙏,” reflecting the emotional payoff for loyal supporters.

Meaning of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’

Literal Translation: ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ is Kannada, the primary language of Karnataka. It translates to ‘This year, the cup is ours’ in English. The phrase is the triumphant evolution of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ ('This year, the cup will be ours').

On Tuesday, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl. Punjab's bowlers did a decent job of restricting Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 190 for nine However, their batters could not deliver under pressure as the Shreyas Iyer-led side could only manage 184/7 in 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya was the standout RCB bowler, finishing with two wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

In the first innings, Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with 43 off 35 balls while skipper Rajat Patidar couldn't build on a good start, managing 26 off 16 balls. For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with figures of 1/37 in 4 overs, while Kyle Jamieson had the figures of 3 for 48. However, the best figures were of India's premier T20 bowler Arshdeep Singh (3/40), who got three wickets in the final over.

Brief Scores: RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37) vs Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings 184/7 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 39, Shashank Singh 61 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/17).