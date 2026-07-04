Egypt game masterstroke? Why Mbappe's video was watched before Australia penalty shootout

Egypt's national football team has gone viral after players were spotted watching footage of Australia goalie Mathew Ryan on a laptop moments before a crucial penalty shootout on Friday.

Egypt's coaching staff was spotted showing players footage of Kylian Mbappé's penalty against Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan before a dramatic shootout. (Reuters/James Lang TPX and X | @rajuuh21)

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According to posts shared by football media outlets, Egypt's analysts used recent footage featuring Ryan to help identify the goalkeeper's movement patterns during penalty kicks.

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Viral image captures Egypt's final preparations

The image circulated online shortly before Egypt's successful penalty shootout against Australia.

The viral image shows Egyptian players standing around a laptop near the bench just before the penalty shootout. Coaching staff appear to pause and replay footage as players watch closely.

According to Goal, the footage specifically showed Kylian Mbappé taking a penalty against Ryan during a Real Madrid match. The intention, according to the outlet, was to help Egyptian players predict the Australian goalkeeper's preferred diving direction.

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{{^usCountry}} Egypt ultimately prevailed in the shootout, booking a historic place in the knockout stage after an intense contest against Australia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Egypt ultimately prevailed in the shootout, booking a historic place in the knockout stage after an intense contest against Australia. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Morocco World Net, earlier in the shootout, Egypt captain Mohamed Salah confidently stepped up and calmly chipped his penalty over goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. The composed finish gave Egypt an early advantage and set the tone for the rest of the shootout.

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Historic World Cup moment for Egypt

Egypt's victory over Australia marked another milestone for the national team as it advanced to the Round of 16 after a tense knockout encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The result was celebrated widely by supporters across Egypt.

Egypt made a confident start and took control early in the match. Midfielder Emam Ashour opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a well-taken goal, giving Egypt a deserved 1-0 lead. The team dominated much of the first half with quick passing, disciplined defending and several promising attacks, while limiting Australia's chances.

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Australia responded after the break and increased the pressure. The equaliser came in the 55th minute when Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany accidentally turned the ball into his own net while trying to deal with an Australian attack.

The own goal made it 1-1 and shifted the momentum, with both teams creating chances before the match eventually went to a penalty shootout.

Egypt then won the shootout 4-2, securing the historic win. Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the last, crucial penalty kick.