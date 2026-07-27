Eric Bieniemy’s wife and kids: All we know about Chiefs coordinator's wheelchair-bound son amid Mia Bieniemy shooting

Mia Bieniemy, spouse of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was allegedly shot at their residence on Sunday night, according to ESPN.
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Mia, 57, was said to have been hospitalized, as per ESPN sources. Authorities confirmed that an individual was receiving treatment for "serious injuries," but did not reveal the identity of that person.
Loudoun County Police stated that they arrived at the location at 7:32 p.m. ET on Sunday evening. Loudoun County is situated in Virginia. Before returning to the Chiefs, Bieniemy had previously held the position of offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders in 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs confirms Mia Bieniemy shooting tragedy
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The Chiefs informed ESPN that they were aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family, but did not offer any additional comments.
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The Chiefs informed ESPN that they were aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family, but did not offer any additional comments.
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“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the Chiefs said in statement on Monday, as per People.
“Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Earlier on Sunday, Eric attended the team's training camp in Missouri.
Eric Bieniemy's family: All we know about his wife and children
Born on October 28, 1968, Mia Bieniemy has dedicated years to avoiding the spotlight. While Eric transitioned from an NFL running back to a coaching sensation, Mia has constructed a stronghold of privacy. There are hardly any details available regarding the couple's private life.
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Mia serves as a full-time caregiver. Her oldest son, Eric III, 30, has cerebral palsy and relies on a wheelchair, as per local media reports. Mia is responsible for managing therapy appointments, medical routines, and daily care, all while also raising their younger son, Elijah, who is 27.
Eric and Mia's romantic journey reportedly commenced during his athletic career. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony, devoid of any extravagance, and established a partnership that endured beyond his NFL tenure from 1991 to 1999.
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