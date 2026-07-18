‘Exceeded all expectations’: Gianni Infantino credits Trump for FIFA World Cup success with striking White House remarks

The 2026 FIFA World Cup received glowing praise from both US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a joint appearance at the White House ahead of the tournament’s final weekend. Infantino thanked Trump and his administration for supporting the event, saying it “would not have been such an incredible success without you.” Trump returned the praise, calling it “the most successful sporting event, maybe in the history of the world.” Both leaders said the tournament had gone beyond football, pointing to packed stadiums, huge crowds across host cities and a global audience that followed the matches throughout the competition.

Gianni Infantino praises Donald Trump

Gianni Infantino’s Trump praise steals spotlight at FIFA World Cup celebration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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Speaking at the event, Gianni Infantino said he had promised Trump back in 2018 that the United States would host a memorable World Cup, and believes that promise was fulfilled.

“This World Cup has exceeded all expectations. Full stadiums, seven million people in the stadium, tens of millions in the cities in America, in Canada, in Mexico, billions in front of their TV, everyone enjoying the game with happiness, with joy, with peace and the American dream, Mr. President, came to reality.” He added that the tournament brought people together from around the world.

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{{^usCountry}} “We united the world in America. When I told you we will do a great World Cup, you told me America will welcome the world. And you did welcome the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We united the world in America. When I told you we will do a great World Cup, you told me America will welcome the world. And you did welcome the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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Infantino also credited the White House, local governments and officials for helping organise the tournament.

“And all this of course would not have been possible… this World Cup would not have been such an incredible success without you. Please, your administration, every single person in the White House… contributed to create this safe and secure and joyful environment.”

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Donald Trump hails FIFA World Cup

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Donald Trump thanked Infantino and described the tournament as a historic success. “The most successful sporting event, maybe in the history of the world,” Trump said, adding that it had gone “far beyond a sporting event.”

He also wished both finalists the best before the championship match, saying, “Good luck to Argentina and Spain.”

Infantino closed his remarks by saying that while one team would lift the trophy, the event itself had already achieved something much bigger.

“One country will be the world champion but the world has already won. America has won. FIFA has won.”

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The joint appearance highlighted how both leaders viewed the 2026 World Cup as more than a football tournament, describing it as an event that united millions of people across stadiums, host cities and television audiences around the world.