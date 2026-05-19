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Ex-F1 driver sheds light on new dynamics at Ferrari as reports say Charles Leclerc is ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet Jr. claims Lewis Hamilton is now Ferrari's No. 2 behind Charles Leclerc, reigniting discussions about the team's hierarchy.

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:23 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Seven‑time champion Lewis Hamilton’s position at Scuderia Ferrari has received scrutiny after former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr declared that Hamilton has effectively become the team’s No. 2 behind Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton now Ferrari’s No. 2 driver, Nelson Piquet Jr. says (AFP)

The remark has reignited debate about Ferrari’s internal hierarchy as both drivers chase results in the 2026 F1 season.

Why Hamilton is seen as Ferrari’s No. 2

Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr., speaking on the Pelas Pistas podcast, said the balance of power at Ferrari is clear on track.

He stated, “Are they equal in status? No. Leclerc is number 1, Hamilton is number 2,” and added, “Right now he’s second, and Leclerc is ahead of him 80 percent of the time.”

Piquet Jr. explained that, in his view, Leclerc now leads Ferrari’s sporting reference, with Hamilton in a supporting role that focuses on backing up the younger driver rather than equal leadership. He also pointed out that Ferrari may no longer need to formally manage the hierarchy because the pecking order has become obvious from results.

One team‑linked analyst told a news outlet: “If the car is working for Leclerc, then Hamilton defects to his setup; that’s the team’s logic,” an idea later echoed by fans who argue Ferrari must protect its lead driver when the title is on the line.

For many viewers, the combination of on‑track results and Piquet Jr.’s verdict makes the current picture clear: at least for now, Charles Leclerc is Ferrari’s number‑one driver.

 
nfl sport sports formula one lewis hamilton charles leclerc
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