Mike Vrabel-Diana Russini row forces NFL to clear the air on Patriots' opening night game

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is undoubtedly the biggest off-the-court story of this NFL postseason. Dianna Russini (L) and Mike Vrabel. (File Photos)

As the Patriots edge closer and closer to Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season, talks of head coach Vrabel's alleged affair with former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini in tabloids continue to eclipse everything football at the Patriots.

Such has been the buzz around Vrabel's alleged affair, which both Vrabel and Russini have denied, that fans have started to smell conspiracy behind the NFL scheduling the Patriots on the opening night of the next NFL season.

Ever since the league announced the fixtures for the 2026-27 NFL season, Patriots fans and NFL fans in general have been buzzing. They think the NFL deliberately scheduled the New England Patriots for the opening night due to the controversy with Vrabel.

Normally such talks on social media are natural, and it seems evident on the surface that the Patriots vs the Seattle Seahawks matchup in Week 1 (September 10) is a repeat of the Super Bowl fixture.

But the noise around the Vrabel affair allegations has turned so loud that the NFL could no longer ignore it.

Also read: Dianna Russini's old remark about Mike Vrabel's wife sparks buzz amid scandal: ‘Evil movie villan’

NFL Responds To Scheduling Speculations As talks grew about why the New England Patriots will open the season against the Seahawks on September 10, the NFL put out a word in the media to clear the air. On Monday, an NFL executive told Fox News that they had Super Bowl 60 in their minds when deciding on the first match-up on Week 1.

"Look, we focused on the football game and the reach of the Super Bowl, and that alone is an incredible story," NFL Executive Vice President Hans Schroeder remarked at a conference call on Friday, according to a Fox News report.

Also read: ‘Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini affair not unique’: NFL legend hints at big expose after schedule day

"How do we deliver the best game into the best window?" he continued. "And in this case, it felt like that rematch is going to be the most exciting when you can start it out of the box.

"...We liked the idea of really celebrating the Seahawks, giving them a moment to start this year to celebrate their last year. And so we like the idea of opening on NBC on Wednesday and really using that as a chance to celebrate the rematch, but celebrate the Seattle specifically."