Dianna Russini, husband take call on divorce amid Mike Vrabel scandal: ‘Had a great time…’

Dianna Russini and her husband Kevin Goldschmidt were spotted together publicly in New York City and they appeared completely unbothered by the Mike Vrabel scandal. While several rumors about their marriage spread on social media, this sighting was a telling sign of their future. Dianna Russini has been married to Kevin Goldschmidt since 2020, after dating for about five years. (X/@ReclaimD1)

Russini and husband seen together in New York According to The Daily Mail and other reports, Russini and Goldschmidt were seen dining with a large group of friends at Bourbon and Branch Bar in Midtown Manhattan before attending a Bruce Springsteen concert at Madison Square Garden.

Witnesses said the couple appeared comfortable and relaxed throughout the evening despite the ongoing media attention.

“They were having a great time,” one witness told the Daily Mail.

The same source added: “They were having a blast with a big group of friends. Lots of food and drinks ordered to their table and they were very carefree given everything that has gone on.”

Reports also noted that Russini and Goldschmidt sat across from one another during dinner and did not appear bothered by public attention.

Vrabel controversy continues to follow both sides The outing comes after weeks of scrutiny surrounding Russini and Vrabel following photos published by Page Six that showed the two together at an Arizona resort. The images quickly became one of the NFL offseason’s biggest off-field storylines.

Both Russini and Vrabel denied wrongdoing after the photos surfaced, with Russini previously saying the pictures did not reflect the larger group setting around them. Additional reported images from 2020 later intensified public speculation.

Vrabel, now head coach of the New England Patriots, later described the situation as a “personal and private matter.”

He also admitted he had held “difficult conversations with people I care about.”

The Patriots organization has publicly supported Vrabel, while the NFL reportedly is not conducting any investigation into the matter.

NFL players weigh in on scandal The controversy has also become a major discussion point among current and former NFL players. Former running back Leonard Fournette offered a surprising take during a recent discussion involving ex-NFL receiver Jarvis Landry.

“The younger me — not me right now — I’mma say, ‘Coach understands ball. Coach knows ball,'” Fournette said while discussing how younger players may react to the situation.

“I’m just saying, to get a young guy to play for you… you gonna catch some attention from these players you’re drafting. [Like], ‘Coach understands what we go through, what we fighting!’ Let’s go out there and ball for them fellas!”

Landry quickly challenged that perspective.

“Huh, that’s interesting,” Landry responded.

“So, as a player, you’re telling me that it would excite you to know that your coach who’s a married man has a relationship with the reporter?” Landry asked. “No harm, no foul, it ain’t got nothing to do with you? You trying to hype coach up.”