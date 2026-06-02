Expert explains how Myles Garrett to Rams differs from Micah Parsons' Packers trade

The NFL on Monday witnessed one of the biggest trades of this offseason as defensive end Myles Garret made his way from the Cleveland Browns to join the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange for the two-time NFL Defensive Player Of The Year, the Browns will receive pass rusher Jared Verse and multiple draft picks, ESPN reported.

Myles Garrett (L) and Micah Parsons.(File Photos)

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As the news of the deal broke, it immediately sparked comparisons with the trade of Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers.

The wide receiver was traded to the Packers after contract talks with the Dallas front office stalled. The trade was one of the biggest storylines of the 2025 NFL offseason.

This year, as Browns completed what looks like a similar deal on the surface, an NFL analyst has pointed out how there is one major difference between the two deals: While the Packers suffered a blow with the Micah Parsons deal, the Browns are clear winners despite trading Garrett.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith gives bold A.J. Brown vs. Stefon Diggs verdict amid Patriots trade buzz; ‘He clearly…’

Expert Explains How Browns Won With The Myles Garrett Deal

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{{^usCountry}} The addition of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams roster has significantly boosted their Super Bowl Odds. On Fan Duel Sportsbook, the odds of the Rams winning the Super Bowl increased by over 600 points, despite the team already being favorites to do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The addition of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams roster has significantly boosted their Super Bowl Odds. On Fan Duel Sportsbook, the odds of the Rams winning the Super Bowl increased by over 600 points, despite the team already being favorites to do so. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But, as NFL analyst Benjamin Solak explained, the Cleveland Browns smart approach has made sure that they are clear winners after the trade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But, as NFL analyst Benjamin Solak explained, the Cleveland Browns smart approach has made sure that they are clear winners after the trade. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Comparing the two trades, Solak wrote: "It's hard to compare apples to apples with the Myles Garrett deal and Micah Parsons deal because the Packers had to extend Parsons, whereas the Rams inherit an existing Garrett contract. But the Browns' trade compensation dramatically clears the Cowboys' imo." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparing the two trades, Solak wrote: "It's hard to compare apples to apples with the Myles Garrett deal and Micah Parsons deal because the Packers had to extend Parsons, whereas the Rams inherit an existing Garrett contract. But the Browns' trade compensation dramatically clears the Cowboys' imo." {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Los Angeles Rams' jaw-dropping Super Bowl LXI odds revealed after Myles Garrett mega trade

What he means is that Dallas traded Micah Parsons in exchange for two first-round draft picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. With the Packers, Parsons secured a lucrative $47 million per year deal while the Dallas roster became significantly weaker.

In contrast, the Browns took advantage of the Los Angeles Rams' desperation to land Myles Garrett. The LA franchise has been pursuing the DE since the 2024 draft. They inherited the Browns' $40 million annual contract that Garrett had. As a result, they retained his premium trade value, getting top draft picks and an emerging talent in Jared Verse.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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