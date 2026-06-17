Fact check: Did the Knicks decline Trump's White House invitation? Here's the truth

The New York Knicks lifting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the first time since 1973 has the Knicks fans buzzing. Especially hyped are those old enough to witness both the 1973 and 2026 victories. One of them is Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed Knicks fan who was 26 in 1973.

Knicks players celebrate with the Lombardi trophy (L) and Donald Trump.(AP and Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But the POTUS got off to a rough start with the team after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals vs the San Antonio Spurs earlier in June. The Knicks lost Game 3 and many on social media blamed Trump for it.

The Knicks fans and Trump have been at somewhat of a loggerhead since, despite the President's lifelong allegiance to the New York Knicks. And, unsurprisingly, that has led to several misinformation campaigns.

One such claim that has gone viral in the last two days falsely states that the Knicks have declined an invitation by Trump to visit the White House. The winning team of the NBA is traditionally invited by the President to visit the White House, where they are honored.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For instance, here's a post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, here's a post: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also read: The Knicks’ 53-yr wait for a championship is over—and it took one final miracle Did The Knicks Decline White House Invitation? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: The Knicks’ 53-yr wait for a championship is over—and it took one final miracle Did The Knicks Decline White House Invitation? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Contrary to claims that the Knicks have declined an invitation, there are no confirmed reports that the invitation was extended by the White House to the team, in the first place. As of now, the White House has not officially confirmed an invitation, nor have the Knicks said anything about receiving one.

However, Donald Trump enjoys a cozy relationship with the owner of the Knicks, James Dolan, which is why NBA insiders expect an invitation to come soon. The POTUS is currently at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, and if an invitation is sent, it will likely be after his return.

But as some reports suggest, accepting the invitation may not be that straightforward for the Knicks. The Knicks fans' issues with Trump and the NBA's ongoing tussles with the Trump administration may make it complicated for the team to accept an invitation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Taylor Swift to Spike Lee: Knicks returning to NBA Finals after 27 years draws top celebs to MSG

Popular Host Jokes About Knicks White House Visit

Boomer Esiason, host at WFAN, gave a hilarious take on the Knicks' potential White House visit on Boomer and Gio show Tuesday.

“When does Jim Dolan tell his team that we’re going down to visit my good friend Donald Trump in the White House?” Esiason said. “That’s what I can’t wait for. Hopefully, they all go. Hopefully they go just like they’re doing."

“I would love to see them be honored at the White House, given this is the 250th birthday of our great nation,” he continued. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the Knicks standing there with a huge Knicks fan who happens to be the President of the United States.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON