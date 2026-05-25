Felix Rosenqvist's wife, daughter give epic message after Indy 500 win: ‘You have no idea…’

Felix Rosenqvist pulled off a stunning late overtake on David Malukas to win the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The dramatic finish came after a chaotic sequence of cautions, crashes and red flags turned the closing laps into a one-lap sprint to the checkered flag. Rosenqvist surged past Malukas in the final moments and crossed the line just 0.0233 seconds ahead to secure the biggest victory of his career. Felix Rosenqvist, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Late cautions create chaotic finish The final stretch of the race completely reshuffled the field. Rosenqvist had already moved into contention after passing Pato O'Ward for the lead shortly before Caio Collet crashed, with his car catching fire and bringing out a red flag on Lap 192.

When racing resumed, both Marcus Armstrong and Malukas aggressively charged to the front, briefly holding the top two spots as the field scrambled through the restart.

Another caution quickly followed after Mick Schumacher brushed the wall, setting up a final green-and-white finish.

Malukas took the lead from Armstrong once the green flag waved and appeared headed toward victory before Rosenqvist timed his final move perfectly coming to the line.

Felix Rosenqvist's wife sends message Meanwhile, Rosenqvist's wife, Emille, shared a swet message on social media. She posted a photo of their new-born daughter. “I can't stop crying,” she first wrote.

“Girl you have no idea what just happened,” Emille added.

Born on August 5, 1993, Emille is originally from Sweden, just like the IndyCar star. Although she knew little about motorsport before meeting Rosenqvist, she quickly adapted to the demanding racing lifestyle that came with dating one of IndyCar’s top drivers.

“He told me very early, ‘This is what I do. I know you’re going to get nervous, but this is what I want to do. I hope you respect that,’” Emille once explained.

Because of the future she envisioned with Rosenqvist, she added: “I am all in.”

Their relationship became public in 2022 The couple first appeared publicly on social media in October 2022 during a trip to Napa Valley, California. As their relationship grew during the IndyCar offseason, Sutt made a major life decision early in 2023 by relocating from Gothenburg, Sweden, to the US so she could support Rosenqvist throughout the IndyCar season.

The move also marked the beginning of her deeper connection to the motorsports world.

Before moving to the US, Emille built a career in Sweden’s luxury retail industry. She worked at Nordiska Kompaniet, the upscale department store chain with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

Emille also served as a store manager for Tiger of Sweden and gained additional experience as a sales manager at Steen & Strøm. Her professional background centered heavily around luxury fashion, retail operations and sales management before her life became increasingly tied to IndyCar travel.

Career-defining win for Rosenqvist The victory marked only the second IndyCar Series win for Rosenqvist since joining the series in 2019.

It was also his first victory since 2020 and immediately became the signature moment of his IndyCar career.

The win delivered Meyer Shank Racing just its second IndyCar victory overall. The organization’s only previous win also came at the Indy 500, when Helio Castroneves captured the race in 2021.

Record-setting Indianapolis 500 The race featured constant movement at the front, with drivers trading positions throughout the afternoon.

There were 70 lead changes in total, setting a new Indianapolis 500 record and surpassing the previous mark by two.

Behind Rosenqvist and Malukas, Scott McLaughlin finished third, followed by O’Ward and Armstrong in the top five.

Katherine Legge’s race ends early Elsewhere in the field, Katherine Legge saw her race come to an early end after a spin involving Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Driving the No. 11 Chevrolet for HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing support, Legge completed only 18 laps before departing Indianapolis to continue her attempt at the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader.