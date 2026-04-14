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Fernando Mendoza faces backlash over resurfaced 2020 George Floyd comment; fans rush to his defense

NFL Draft prospect Fernando Mendoza faces scrutiny over past comments during the George Floyd protests.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 10:07 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Top NFL Draft prospect Fernando Mendoza is facing scrutiny after alleged past comments made during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (AP)

The Heisman trophy winner, then in high school, allegedly commented on a social media post by Lebron James. The post showed a photo of the kneeling police officer along with a photo of a kneeling Colin Kaepernick. "This...Is Why," the post read.

Mendoza’s comment

Six years ago, Mendoza had allegedly commented “You need to explain the context of the first photo of the cop on the man, because you never know what he did wrong 🤷‍♂️” on Lebron’s post.

Recently, the post was reshared by pop crave that created a commotion online. Pop Crave has the following of 3 million and the post’s views had gone up to 8.5 million as on last Thursday.

Fans defend Mendoza

Also Read: AJ Brown trade update: Eagles' latest move gives Patriots a much-needed boost

Mendoza will not attend the draft in Pittsburgh

Mendoza, the expected first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft will watch the show with family and friends from Miami. As per the reports, the player won’t be attending the event in Pittsburgh, said a person familiar with his plans to The Associated Press. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be present and many celebrated players will be present to greet him.

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in two weeks.

 
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