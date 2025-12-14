Fernando Mendoza family details: What illness does his mom Elsa have?

Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers talks to the media(Getty Images via AFP) Fernando Mendoza on Saturday won the Heisman trophy. In his victory speech, the Indiana quarterback thanked his colleagues and family members Fernando Mendoza on Saturday won the Heisman trophy. In his victory speech, the Indiana quarterback thanked his colleagues and family members. The 22-year-old has often credited his success on the field to the strength he draws from his mother, Elsa Mendoza.

What illness does Elsa Mendoza have?

Elsa Mendoza, a former women’s tennis player at the University of Miami, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly two decades ago. The condition, which affects the central nervous system, has progressively limited her mobility. Her health challenges intensified about five years ago following a COVID-19 diagnosis, leading to further complications in daily movement.

Despite those challenges, Elsa remains a constant presence in her son’s life. Mendoza has repeatedly described her as his closest confidante and primary source of inspiration, saying her resilience leaves him with “no excuse” to ever take effort or opportunity for granted. He has spoken publicly about how her determination fuels him during workouts and games, especially when fatigue sets in.

As her condition has progressed, Elsa has at times relied on a wheelchair, including during major moments this season. She attended the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Mendoza said her joy and positivity mattered far more to him than the physical limitations she faces.

In her Players' Tribune letter, Elsa said: "You’ve made it so much easier. And you’ve done that in the sweetest, strongest, most Fernando way possible — by making me feel the exact opposite of embarrassed. You’ve made me feel seen. Whether it was giving me full debriefs of your college visits, what you liked and disliked (pictures included) … or it was calling me before some big game I had to miss while in treatment … or it’s being so vocal and passionate about MS fundraising … or it’s even something as silly as joking, "Wait, did you put on a few pounds???" when you have to carry me up the stairs … you’ve always kept that same spark in your eye."

“No matter what kind of state I’ve been in, or day I’ve been having — you’ve never once looked away. You’ve never once treated me like I’m embarrassing, or deficient, or anything other than someone you love and are standing by. And even as my condition has gotten worse, and as our lives continue to change around that fact: You manage to make me feel like I’m still every part of myself. Like I’m still that same person you’ve been teammates with since we got through our first Boston winter together. Like I’m still that same mom.”