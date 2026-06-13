FIFA World Cup 2026: All about new ref-cam as audiences to get new perspective on matches

Referees in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have a new headgear with a camera known as the ref-cam. This is meant to allow audiences to watch the game from the perspective of the individual officiating the match, allowing viewers to get a more realistic taste of the high-intensity moments on the pitch as top players compete for the biggest prize in international football.

Natalie Simon football referee during the international friendly match between England and New Zealand at Raymond James Stadium on June 06, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Normally, referees had a mic and earpiece using which they could communicate with the linesman (assistant referees), fourth official, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials. However, now, there is also a camera right in front of them, showing their view of the field. If nothing else, this view would surely help football fans appreciate the tough on-spot calls refs have to make in case of fouls and illegal challenges.

Also Read | Who doesn’t love a bit of magic on the football field?

"We think that it is a good chance to offer the viewers a new experience, in terms of images taken from a perspective, from an angle of vision which was never offered before," Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's Referees Committee reportedly said. “It also has a purpose in terms of referee coaching. Because, of course, having the possibility to see what the referee sees is important in the debriefing, to evaluate how the call was made by the referee, which was his view, and so on. So it's a combination of new experience for broadcasters and also for coaching purposes. While referees have always carried whistles and cards, modern technology is now playing a much bigger role in how they do their jobs,” they reportedly added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read I Tim Ream: All about US 2026 FIFA World Cup team captain as hosts get off to solid start What is the tiny device referees are wearing? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I Tim Ream: All about US 2026 FIFA World Cup team captain as hosts get off to solid start What is the tiny device referees are wearing? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Referees are now to wear a small piece of equipment, fitted with a high-definition camera, that will record all the moments from their point of view and will be used in all the 104 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referees are now to wear a small piece of equipment, fitted with a high-definition camera, that will record all the moments from their point of view and will be used in all the 104 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The feed from the referee cameras will be integrated into the broadcast as well. Jarred Gillett was the first Premier League referee to use the technology during a 2024 game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The feed from the referee cameras will be integrated into the broadcast as well. Jarred Gillett was the first Premier League referee to use the technology during a 2024 game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The technology was tested at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and was seen in various leagues across the world during the 2025-26 season. According to several media reports, FIFA has tasked tech giant Lenovo to reduce the motion blur caused when referees are in rapid motion, for a stabilized footage with a higher quality.

FIFA Director of Innovation Johannes Holzmuller reportedly explained that “broadcasters would love to use the ref cam more often, but especially when the referee was running or sprinting, the footage was very shaky”.

Technology has come a long way, and is now actively involved in football games. We have already seen how goal line technology and VAR has impacted the sport overall.

(By Harini Oviya)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON