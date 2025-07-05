Formula 1: When and how to watch the 2025 British Grand Prix on TV in US

F1 is back where the first race of the sport was held 75 years ago, as the British Grand Prix and round 12 of the 2025 season are staged in Silverstone. Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 5, 2025 Haas' Oliver Bearman during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers(REUTERS)

This weekend, Silverstone will host the 12th race of the season. With title battles, homecomings, and bitter rivalries between teammates entering the fray, it is a race you will not want to miss.

Notably, after the success in Austria, Lando Norris arrives at his hometown race with self-confidence. The McLaren driver has lagged behind his teammate, and the championship leader, Oscar Piastri by 15 points only.

But don’t forget about Max Verstappen. The reigning champion is currently sitting third in the standings, 61 points adrift of Piastri.

And then there's Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion will race in Ferrari red at Silverstone for the first time. He’s chasing a remarkable 14th consecutive podium at his home GP.

When is the 2025 British Grand Prix?

The 2025 British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, 6 July, at the historic Silverstone Circuit. The race will begin at 3:00 PM local time (BST).

Here’s when you can catch the lights out in the U.S.:

Eastern Time – 10:00 AM.

Central Time – 9:00 AM.

Mountain Time – 8:00 AM.

Pacific Time – 7:00 AM.

Where to watch the British Grand Prix in the U.S.

American fans can catch all the high-speed action live on ESPN, the official Formula 1 broadcaster.

Now, if you prefer to stream, you’ve got several options: Fubo, ESPN+, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and F1 TV will all carry the race.

If you’re looking for a way to watch for free, Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers. With access to ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and 200+ channels.

Here’s more F1 on the calendar after Silverstone:

July 25–27 – Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

Aug. 1–3 – Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)

Aug. 29–31 – Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)

Sept. 5–7 – Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

Sept. 19–21 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)