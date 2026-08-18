Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Release date, time, map, battle pass and confirmed skins

Epic Games has officially revealed what players can expect from Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, titled Override before its launch on August 20. A newly released Battle Pass trailer confirms the season’s complete skin lineup after several images leaked online over the weekend.

Fortnite servers are expected to go offline for scheduled maintenance in the early hours of August 20 and will become playable once downtime ends. (Unsplash)

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The update also expands the game’s Gaming Legends crossover with the arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog. Epic Games has simultaneously teased major story developments involving Geno and Doctor Eggman.

The official trailer confirms all eight Battle Pass rewards, their unlock order and several gameplay teasers. The season follows weeks of promotional material that hinted at a gaming-themed crossover featuring Sonic, Green Hill Zone and several iconic video game franchises.

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Fortnite new season release date

Fortnite servers are expected to go offline for scheduled maintenance in the early hours of August 20, according to Vice. The new season will become playable once downtime ends.

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{{^usCountry}} Epic Games has not confirmed an exact global launch hour, but previous seasonal updates typically become available a few hours after maintenance begins. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass skins confirmed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Epic Games has not confirmed an exact global launch hour, but previous seasonal updates typically become available a few hours after maintenance begins. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass skins confirmed {{/usCountry}}

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The newly released trailer officially confirms the complete Fortnite Override Battle Pass lineup. It also settles speculation created by recent leaks by revealing the final skin names and unlock levels.

Players will unlock the following Battle Pass outfits:

1. Bastian – Level 1

2. Grace Crowne – Level 10

3. K1TTYW1NS – Level 10

4. Wrixel – Level 35

5. Mali – Level 35

6. Phantom – Level 60

7. Geno – Level 60

8. Sonic – Level 85

Sonic is expected to be the headline reward of the season. Epic Games has heavily featured the SEGA mascot throughout the marketing campaign. Promotional material has already showcased Green Hill Zone, a Tails Sidekick, and several references to Sonic’s universe.

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Map changes and collaborations: What can players expect

Epic Games has confirmed several major gaming collaborations for Chapter 7 Season 4. These include Persona 5, Mega Man, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Pac-Man and Kingdom Hearts. However, Sonic is the only crossover character included in the Battle Pass itself.

Most of the remaining Gaming Legends characters are expected to arrive later through the Fortnite Item Shop and will not be unlockable through seasonal progression. This means players could see new crossover cosmetics released throughout the season.

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The Override update will also introduce new map locations. Aforementioned Green hill Zone is already confirmed as one of the featured destinations. More gameplay changes, weapons and mechanics are expected to be revealed when Epic publishes the full patch notes on launch day.

The Battle Pass will continue to cost 950 V-Bucks, equivalent to about $8.99. Players who purchase the pass can unlock rewards by earning Battle Pass XP throughout the season.