From Hollywood Brown to Juwan Johnson, 10 fantasy football players to watch for in Week 2

The NFL season kicked off last week with much fanfare both on and off the field. As fans wait to see what their favorite players add to their teams, fantasy football managers patiently await results to see which players to add and remove from their teams. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Sao Paulo(AP)

Here is a look at the top 10 players all fantasy football managers must target for Week 2, as listed by Steve Gardener of USA Today:

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Currently the top receiving option in the Kansas City Chiefs, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has an edge in the game, given Xavier Worthy’s shoulder injury and Rashee Rice's suspension. Last week, Brown hit a league-high of 16 targets and caught 10 for 99 yards.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $15

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Originally drafted as the lead back, Quinshon Judkins gained an edge following Jerome Ford’s highly average performance as a starter. The second-round pick managed to steer clear of an offseason altercation and sealed a contract just before the season started.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $12

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

After catching a pair of touchdown passes among his five receptions for 79 yards, Quentin Johnson emerged as a favored option over Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers’ QB5 for Week 1.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $9

WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

Leading the New England Patriots receivers with eight targets during Sunday’s game, catching 6 for 103 yards, Kayshon Boutte gained immediate name value. They, too, like the Chargers, couldn’t run the ball well, however.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $8

WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns

Although the Cleveland Browns are still far off from being perfect, Cedric Tillman managed to catch 5 for 52 yards and quarterback Joe Flacco’s only touchdown. Despite the obvious threat posed by Flacco, Tillman managed to put up a good defense against the 8 throws targeted at him.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $8

TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

In a sea of tight end injuries in Week 1- Brock Bowers, George Kittle, and Evan Engram- Juwan Johnson emerged unharmed and led the position with 11 targets and eight catches for 76 yards.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $7

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

The four-time MVP disproved all doubts against him by scoring four touchdown passes in his Pittsburgh Steelers debut. The passes went to Calvin Austin, Ben Skowronek, Jaylen Warren, and Jonnu Smith, placing Rodgers at the top of his position.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $3

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

With seven carries and four targets, Kenneth Gainwell is ahead of rookie Kaleb Johnson on the depth chart but behind Jaylen Warren. Although there is scope to do much more with the on-field opportunities he got, there’s no reason to count him out as a good bench option in the meantime.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $3

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten remains a good backup option to have, given Travis Etienne’s injury history. After Tank Bigsby got traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team already became less competitive for snaps.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $3

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

With George Kittle taking to the bench to recover from his hamstring injury, Jake Tonges is now the Niners' number one backup choice. Despite catching three passes for 15 yards and one game-winning touchdown, the team’s receiving end still falls short.

SUGGESTED FAAB BID: $1

Due to wide differences in types and leagues and individual player needs, roster rates haven’t been included as part of the list.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta