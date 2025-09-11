Jalen Carter avoids NFL ban after spitting on Dak Prescott, gets fined $57K

In a decision made by the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter "will not" face any additional ban for "spitting" on Dak Prescott in the season opener. The defensive tackle is now free to play in the Super Bowl 59 rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Carter, however, has been fined $57,222 for the incident. The fine amounts to one full game check for Carter, as confirmed by USA Today. FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter walks off the field after being ejected from an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(AP)

The spitting incident occurred seconds into the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys. Just six seconds into the game, Dak Prescott appeared to spit on the ground near a group of Philadelphia players. Jalen Carter confronted him and then spat directly at the quarterback, leaving officials little choice but to eject the defensive tackle on the spot. It was one of the fastest ejections in recent NFL memory and underscored how quickly the league is clamping down on unsportsmanlike conduct.

NFL says “no ban” for Jalen Carter.

The league later classified Carter’s ejection as a “non-football act” disqualifiable foul. Under NFL rules, the ejection counts as a one-game suspension, so Carter is considered to have already served his penalty. No additional ban will follow. The $57,222 fine, equal to one game check, was accepted by both Carter and the NFL Players Association, with no appeal planned.

Jalen Carter on the spitting incident

In a post-match interview, Carter admitted his fault. He called the incident a “mistake” and said it was something that would not happen again. The Eagles echoed that sentiment, with head coach Nick Sirianni stressing accountability while also describing Carter as an “important part” of the team’s defense going forward. The organization has not announced any additional team-issued punishment.

The NFL’s quick action signaled a strong early-season stance on sportsmanship. Officials have made clear that spitting, taunting, and other non-football acts will not be tolerated, with fines and ejections handed down swiftly.

Carter will be back in uniform for the Eagles’ next matchup, a Super Bowl 59 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, as Philadelphia tries to move on from an incident-filled opener.

FAQs

1. Why was Jalen Carter fined?

He was fined $57,222 by the NFL for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the season opener.

2. Was Jalen Carter suspended?

No. His ejection counted as a one-game suspension, and he will not face any additional ban.

3. How much was the fine?

The fine was $57,222, equal to one full game check for Carter.

4. Is Jalen Carter eligible to play in the next game?

Yes. He is cleared to play in the Eagles’ upcoming Super Bowl 59 rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Did Jalen Carter or the NFLPA appeal the fine?

No, both Carter and the NFL Players Association chose not to appeal the punishment.