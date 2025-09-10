Bills fan faces brutal action after Lamar Jackson push. NFL rules explained

The NFL carries an air-tight safety and conduct policy for all players and non-players alike. Hence, it was quite shocking for many to see a Buffalo Bills Fan shove the helmet of receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Lamar Jackson during the Baltimore Ravens’ season opener loss. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens arrives for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 7.(Getty Images via AFP)

After scoring a touchdown late into the third quarter of Sunday’s (September 7) game, Hopkins and Jackson, along with other team members, were walking close to a wall separating the field in the stands of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. During this period, a Bills fan leaned over the barrier and shoved Hopkins’ helmet, followed by Jackson, an action that invited a quick counter reaction from the latter.

Here's a video of the incident:

No league action has been taken against Lamar Jackson for shoving the man back with both hands. The fan, however, has been banned from attending all NFL games, as well as NFL events such as the Super Bowl, the draft, and the draft combine, as per what a league official revealed to NBC News.

NFL policies on bans explained

The NFL released a statement that clearly clarifies the league’s position on such matters. “Any fan that engages in unruly and disruptive behavior will lose the privilege of attending NFL games. Penalties can include ejection, banishment from NFL games and events, and legal action,” the statement read.

ESPN released a video soon after, which showed Jackson’s comments on the incident and his reaction. "I seen him slap D-Hop ... then he slapped me. And he sat there talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You gotta think in those situations. You got security out there, let security handle it. I just let me emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it won't happen again. I'll learn from that," he stated.

