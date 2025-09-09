Fan banned after hitting DeAndre Hopkins & Lamar Jackson during Ravens’ 41-40 loss to Bills, video surfaces

A fan who hit Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Lamar Jackson during Sunday’s 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills has been banned. A Bills spokesperson told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the fan is “indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums," according to CBS report. Lamar Jackson admitted he lost his cool after a fan hit him and DeAndre Hopkins, saying he’ll “learn from that” following the Ravens’ 41-40 loss to Buffalo.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The incident happened in the third quarter after Hopkins caught a one-handed touchdown pass that gave Baltimore a 34-19 lead. Ravens players were celebrating near the stands when a fan struck Hopkins on the helmet. The fan also appeared to hit Jackson, who responded by shoving him, before security removed the person from the stadium.

A Bills spokesperson told ESPN's Adam Schefter the fan is "indefinitely banned from Bills and NFL stadiums."

Lamar Jackson issues statement

“I seen him slap D-Hop. ... And then he slapped me,” Jackson said in a post-game press conference.. “He's talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations, we got security out there, let security handle it. I let my emotion get the best of me. Hopefully it won't happen again. I'll learn from that.”

The touchdown by Hopkins put Baltimore ahead by 15. The Ravens kept control into the final minutes, leading 40-25 with less than five minutes left. Buffalo then began a late rally, according to New York Post.

Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to rookie receiver Keon Coleman with 3:56 remaining, cutting the Ravens’ lead to eight. Soon after, Derrick Henry lost a fumble, setting up another Buffalo score. Allen ran in for a touchdown with 1:58 left, but the two-point conversion attempt failed. The Bills were still down by two points.

Buffalo’s defense forced a three-and-out on Baltimore’s next drive. Using their timeouts, the Bills regained possession in the final minute. With no time left on the clock, Matt Prater kicked a 32-yard field goal to complete the comeback and give Buffalo the 41-40 win.

The loss dropped Baltimore to 1-1 on the season, while Buffalo improved to 2-0.