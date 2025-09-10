Tank Bigsby to Eagles: Winners and losers of trade assessed

The Philadelphia Eagles, current Super Bowl Defending champions, made some interesting roster additions on Monday (September 8) by taking on Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick in 2026. Montrell Johnson was also brought back to the team. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby runs after a reception during practice at the team's NFL football training camp. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)

“We have agreed to acquire RB/KR Tank Bigsby from the Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 5th-round pick and a 2026 6th-round pick,” the official Eagles handle posted on social media.

ALSO READ| NFL Week 1 biggest injuries: List of players who got hurt

How does this affect the Eagles?

This move raised many eyebrows, given how close it came to running back Will Shipley’s injury during Sunday’s game. Many have viewed this as an obvious attempt to buff up the Eagles’ running back room, which already has Saquon Barkley, along with AJ Dillon and Shipley in it.

The 24-year-old Bigsby recorded 766 yards and seven touchdowns last season with an average of 32.5 yards per kick return, as reported by ESPN. He ultimately moved to the Jaguars in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Auburn, where he had 910 yards with nine rushing touchdowns in 34 games.

This marks the fifth trade move the Eagles have made since mid-August, besides receiver John Metchie III, quarterback Sam Howell, and offensive lineman Fred Johnson. The team still has three sixth-round 2026 picks pending in its pocket after this trade.

The internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to news of the trade.

“ we put belt to saquon and yall ready to move on ” a user wrote.

“good trade but can he play corner,” a fan questioned.

“Doing all these moves instead of signing Justin Simmons and Asante Samuel Jr,” a fan added.

“I just don’t understand the reasoning behind this at all when we’re way too thin in the secondary,” a fan asked.

ALSO READ| Bills fan faces brutal action after Lamar Jackson push. NFL rules explained

“Tank Bigsby is a beast and a throwback... Imagine him and Saquon late in games this winter... #RB2 #FlyEaglesFly” a fan opined.

The Eagles are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their next season outing on Sunday (September 14).

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story